The Jason Foundation, Inc. Recommends Resources for Holiday Stress

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is no secret that the holiday season can be a stressful time. With family gatherings, office parties, gift exchanges, and other demands on our time and attention, the final months of the year can be a trying time for even the most optimistic and enthusiastic people. Feeling overwhelmed, experiencing a sense of isolation or deprivation, and having personal conflicts are also common holiday experiences.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is characterized as a type of depression that is related to changes in seasons, typically tied to the start of fall and persisting into the winter months. We know that depressive disorders don't take holidays and this time of year can be stressful. For individuals who suffer from or are at risk for depression, though, the impact of holiday stresses and pressures can be much more severe than the momentary frustrations that almost everyone experiences. Typical symptoms of SAD, sometimes referred to as winter depression, may include the following (Mayo Clinic):

Feeling depressed most of the day, nearly every day

A lack of energy

Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed

Feeling sluggish or agitated

Oversleeping or having problems sleeping

Social withdrawal

Feeling hopeless, worthless or guilty

Substance abuse

Many of the symptoms listed above are commonly associated with warning signs of suicidal thoughts or behavior. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10 – 24. We lose approximately 130 people to suicide in this age group each week in the US.

If you or someone you love is struggling with depression and/or thinking about suicide, get help now. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), is a free resource that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

The Crisis Text Line is a free 24/7 text line where trained crisis counselors support individuals in need. Text "Jason" to 741741 to speak with a compassionate, trained Crisis Counselor.

Another excellent resource is The Jason Foundation, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in youth suicide prevention and awareness. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to fighting the silent epidemic of youth suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. The Jason Foundation has never charged a family, community, or organization for use of their programs or resources. www.jasonfoundation.com

