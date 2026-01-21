The Jill Botkin Hearing Health-Care Accessibility Scholarship, Sponsored by HearUSA, Opens for 2026 Applications

The annual scholarship honors longtime HearUSA leader Jill Botkin and supports future audiologists committed to expanding access to hearing care.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HearUSA, a global leader in modern hearing care, today announced that applications are now open for the 2026 Jill Botkin Hearing Health-Care Accessibility Scholarship. The annual scholarship, established in 2024 in memory of beloved 35-year HearUSA veteran Jill Botkin, who passed away in 2023, supports audiology students dedicated to improving access to hearing health services in underserved communities. The application window will remain open through April 30, 2026.

The scholarship will be awarded to one full-time audiology student enrolled in a U.S. university who demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding hearing-care access, particularly in geographically underserved areas. Applicants must have successfully completed their first year of a doctor of audiology (AuD) program and provide a résumé, personal statement, and supporting materials aligned with the program's evaluation rubric.

"Audiologists play an essential role in reducing the variety of barriers faced by individuals with hearing loss," said Kristin Wadsworth, Senior Manager, Professional Development at HearUSA. "Even with significant advances in hearing care technology, equitable access remains a critical challenge across the industry and the nation. This scholarship honors Jill's legacy by recognizing students who are actively working to close those gaps."

"Ensuring that all communities regardless of geography have access to quality hearing healthcare is vital to the future of our field," added Patrick E. Gallagher, MBA, Executive Director, American Academy of Audiology. "The Jill Botkin Hearing Health-Care Accessibility Scholarship supports that mission while paying tribute to someone whose career embodied service, leadership, and a deep commitment to patient care."

Jill Botkin began her distinguished career with HearUSA as an audiologist in South Florida and went on to serve in key leadership roles including Sales Trainer, Regional Manager, Division Manager, Vice President of Operations, and, ultimately, Senior Advisor. She was widely recognized for her dynamic leadership, steadfast advocacy for hearing center teams, and unwavering dedication to client care.

Once applications close, all submissions will be reviewed and all eligible applications will be forwarded to the scholarship task force for evaluation. Applicants will be notified of their status by August 15, 2026. The selected recipient will receive a $5,000 scholarship to support their AuD education and sponsors will be informed after the recipient formally accepts the award.

