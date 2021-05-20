The Jills Zeder Group Sells $1 Billion in Southeast Florida Real Estate in Just Over Four Months of 2021, Breaking its Own Record

MIAMI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieving $1 billion* in sales in four months and 11 days (Jan. 1–May 11, 2021), The Jills Zeder Group is not only shattering industry records, but its own records. Coming on the heels of being one of the first real estate teams in the nation to exceed $1 billion in sales in one year (2020), according to the historical REAL Trends data for non-team owned brokerages from 2015–2019**, The Jills Zeder Group has launched into 2021 with extraordinary success.

The extraordinary achievement of reaching $1 billion in sales in just over four months mirrors The Jills Zeder Group's position as the foremost expert in South Florida luxury real estate. The Jills Zeder Group is affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida. They are certified Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Specialists and are part of the International Luxury Alliance.

Since Jan. 1, 2021, The Jills Zeder Group has sold nearly 160 transaction sides and listed more than 80 properties, including both single family homes and condominiums. The overall state of the housing market in 2020, and 2021 to date, has led to South Florida being a U.S. hotspot not only for individuals, but also companies, relocating from the Northeast, California, and Midwest. The Jills Zeder Group not only caters to individual buyers (including locals who are searching to make their next move), but also plays a large role in helping employees of relocating companies find their dream home.

Miami-Dade County is now commonly referred to as "South Florida Silicon Beach" due to technology and financial/venture capital firms moving and/or opening additional offices there, and is a haven for luxury real estate. Buyers are flocking to the area for the tax benefits, the record-low mortgage rates, year-round climate, the South Florida lifestyle, and more.

Due to this mass increase in buyers searching for homes, The Jills Zeder Group has elevated its services to be a leader in working with these clients, both locally and remotely. Despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, including uncertainty in international transactions, The Jills Zeder Group thrived in 2020, and is continuing to do so in 2021.

Members of The Jills Zeder Group close many high-profile deals and use their unique marketing approach and technology to close deals on a fully remote basis when needed. Some of The Jills Zeder Group's remarkable sales in 2020, and to date in 2021, have included incredible properties in Indian Creek Island, Gables Estates, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Cocoplum, Snapper Creek, Hammock Lakes, Ponce Davis, Pinecrest, Miami Beach, Fisher Island, Star Island, La Gorce Island, Sunset Islands, and Palm Beach County.

"Achieving $1 billion in sales in just over four months in 2021 is a gargantuan feat and a reflection of the team's dedication to excellence. The Jills Zeder Group represents the very best in the real estate industry, and is an exceptional team of talented, knowledgeable South Florida real estate experts."

-- M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate

"The Jills Zeder Group has once again smashed records by reaching the monumental sales figure of $1 billion in just over four months. The team continues to raise the bar of excellence; not just for themselves, but for everyone around them. And for that, we are lucky that they are part of Coldwell Banker."

-- Duff Rubin, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida

About The Jills Zeder Group: The Jills Zeder Group, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty, is comprised of three families, all of whom are major players in the luxury residential real estate business. These families include Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber and Felise Eber; and Hertzberg's children Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg; and Judy Zeder and her children, Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen. Prior to The Jills Zeder Group's formation in 2019, the families closed a combined total of more than $5 billion in real estate sales, including collaborating on multiple luxury sales in the Coral Gables market. With offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, The Jills Zeder Group specializes in high-end, multimillion-dollar luxury properties in South Florida's most elite enclaves, representing celebrities, Fortune 500 executives, and a diverse international clientele. They offer incomparable knowledge and services to luxury real estate clients. For more information and to contact The Jills Zeder Group, visit JillsZeder.com .

About Coldwell Banker Realty: Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 80 offices and over 8,000 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

*Sales data according to MLS records from 1/1/2021–5/11/21.

**Sales data according to MLS records from 1/1/2020–12/31/20. In June 2020, the REAL Trends America's Best Real Estate Professionals report recognized The Jills Zeder Group as the No. 1 large team in Miami, No. 1 team in Florida and the South, and No. 2 large team in the U.S., based on 2019 sales volume. This was based on The Jills Zeder Group achieving $644,315,108 in closed sales volume / 148.30 closed transaction sides in 2019 (total volume figure includes both MLS and off-market residential transactions from 1/1/2019–12/31/2019), within the "Teams of 11+" category.

