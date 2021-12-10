The Jills Zeder Group Sells $2 Billion in Southeast Florida Real Estate in Eleven Months of 2021, Breaking its Own Record

The Jills Zeder Group is affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida, certified Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Specialists and part of the International Luxury Alliance, an exclusive networking group of real estate professionals, who represent ultra-high net worth buyers and sellers throughout 45 key markets in the U.S. and abroad.

The Jills Zeder Group not only caters to individual buyers (including locals who are searching to make their next move), but also plays a large role in helping CEOs and employees of relocating companies find their dream home.

Some of The Jills Zeder Group's remarkable sales to date in 2021 have included incredible properties in Indian Creek Island, Gables Estates, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Cocoplum, Snapper Creek, Hammock Lakes, Ponce Davis, Pinecrest, Miami Beach, Fisher Island, Star Island, La Gorce Island, Sunset Islands, and Palm Beach County. One of the team's high-profile sales this year included the waterfront residence at 7081 Fisher Island Dr., belonging to Caroline Wozniacki, formerly the world's No. 2 tennis player, and her husband David Lee, 2-time NBA All-Star. The team also closed on the magnificent Mediterranean estate known as "Casa Arboles" in Coral Gables, which was owned by husband and wife R. Donahue "Don" Peebles and Katrina Peebles of The Peebles Corporation.

"The Jills Zeder Group consistently sets the benchmark for excellence and superior sales achievement. It is hard to imagine a real estate team surpassing $2 billion in sales in less than a year, but it is no surprise that this team is able to achieve the unthinkable. Their exceedingly impressive success is a testament to their approach to client care, marketing prowess and high-level of business acumen."

-- M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate

About The Jills Zeder Group: The Jills Zeder Group, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty, is comprised of three families, all of whom are major players in the luxury residential real estate business. These families include Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber and Felise Eber; and Hertzberg's children Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg; and Judy Zeder and her children, Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen. Prior to The Jills Zeder Group's formation in 2019, the families closed a combined total of more than $8 billion in real estate sales, including collaborating on multiple luxury sales in the Coral Gables market. With offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, The Jills Zeder Group specializes in high-end, multimillion-dollar luxury properties in South Florida's most elite enclaves, representing celebrities, Fortune 500 executives, and a diverse international clientele. They offer incomparable knowledge and services to luxury real estate clients. For more information and to contact The Jills Zeder Group, visit JillsZeder.com .

About Coldwell Banker Realty: Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 80 offices and over 8,000 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

* Total volume figure includes both MLS and off-market residential transactions from 1/1/2021–11/30/21.

**Sales data according to MLS records from 1/1/2020–12/31/20 and from 1/1/2021–5/11/21. In June 2021, REAL Trends ranked The Jills Zeder Group No. 1 on the list of the Top 250 real estate teams in the U.S., based on achieving $1,236,209,596 in closed sales volume in 2020 and 214.6 closed transaction sides in 2020.

