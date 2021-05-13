The Jim Henson Company And Flavor Unit Entertainment Option Nicole Glover's Newly Released The Conductors for Feature Film

Using speculative fiction to delve into important historical and cultural threads, The Conductors introduces Hetty Rhodes, a magic-user and former conductor on the Underground Railroad who now solves crimes in post–Civil War Philadelphia. Hetty Rhodes helped usher dozens of people north with her wits and magic. Now that the Civil War is over, Hetty and her husband, Benjy, solve murders and mysteries that the white authorities won't touch.

Lisa Henson and Blanca Lista from The Jim Henson Company and Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere from Flavor Unit Entertainment will shepherd the project. United Talent Agency and the Donald Maass Literary Agency represent the author.

"We are so excited to partner with Lisa, Blanca and the whole Jim Henson Company on bringing Nicole Glover's story to life," said Queen Latifah. "From the moment I first read the book, I was captivated by the world Nicole created and we are eager to tell a story that will drive forward the importance of diverse and inclusive storytelling."

"Nicole Glover has written a post-Civil War story full of historical themes that continue to be relevant today, in a fantasy setting with a deep mythology that will be exciting to realize as a feature film," said Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company. "Partnering with Flavor Unit Entertainment is an amazing opportunity to strengthen our commitment to telling culturally and ethnically diverse stories."

