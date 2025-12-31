The Jing ethnic group: Single-stringed instrument offers tones of unique ocean culture

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on the Jing ethnic group:

Can a single string produce sound? Yes, a single string really can.

The Jing ethnic group's single-stringed instrument, through the plucking of its string by the fingertips, weaves the breath of the ocean and the soul of the people into a flowing melody. Sounding like the tides of rivers and seas and the forest winds,the tones of the single-stringed instrument are ethereal and distant.

The single-stringed instrument is an important musical instrument used by the Jing ethnic group in ceremonies praying for blessings from the sea. The Jing people is China's only "maritime ethnic group," living in close symbiosis with the ocean.

With a fishing net, fishermen harvest delicacies, which are the ocean's gift to the Jing people.

With a single string, the Jing people conveys feelings to the sea, expressing their gratitude toward the ocean. The single-stringed instrument serves as a bridge between the ocean and the Jing people.

During this year's Ha Festival, artists from China and Vietnam collaborated to perform with the single-stringed instrument, showcasing the charm of cultural integration and inclusiveness to the audience.

