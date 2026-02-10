The J.M. Smucker Co. Announces Senior Leadership Updates to Drive Continued Growth and Execution

Tucker Marshall, who has served as Chief Financial Officer, has been promoted to the new role of Chief Financial Officer | Executive Vice President, Frozen Handheld and Spreads and Sweet Baked Snacks. In addition to financial reporting, internal audit, tax and treasury, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, and corporate development, Marshall's oversight has expanded to include the strategic leadership of the U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads, Sweet Baked Snacks, and International businesses, which will be led by their respective general managers. Marshall now also oversees the Company's sales function.

Rob Ferguson, who has served as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Coffee and Procurement, has been promoted to the new role of Chief Product Supply Officer | Executive Vice President, Coffee, Pet, and Away from Home. Ferguson's oversight now spans company operations, distribution, supply chain, procurement, commodity hedging, quality assurance, research and development, and cost and productivity programs, inclusive of the Company's Transformation Office. It also includes the strategic leadership of the Company's U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and Away From Home businesses, which will be led by their respective general managers.

Jill Penrose, who has served as Chief People and Company Services Officer, has been promoted to the expanded role of Chief People and Administrative Officer | Chief of Staff. Penrose now manages corporate strategy and chief of staff responsibilities in addition to her continued oversight of communications, public relations, government and industry relations, human resources, community relations, and philanthropy.

In addition, the Company has made the decision to eliminate its Chief Operating Officer role, and John Brase has transitioned from the Company. Mark Smucker has re-assumed the President title serving as Chief Executive Officer, President and Chair of the Board.

"I would like to thank and recognize John for the many contributions he has made to our Company over the last several years," said Mark Smucker, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chair of the Board.

These senior leadership updates were all effective February 9. Marshall and Penrose will continue to report to Smucker, and now Ferguson will also report to Smucker. Jeannette Knudsen, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary will continue to report to Smucker, as will newly elected Katie Williams, Chief Marketing Officer, as previously announced on February 5.

Commenting on these leadership updates, Smucker said, "Tucker, Rob, and Jill are each proven and trusted leaders who are deeply committed to the ongoing success of the Smucker organization, and I have complete confidence in them as they step into these expanded roles. Their promotions reflect the significant contributions they have made to the Company and their passion for our culture."

Smucker continued, "These executive leadership updates will sharpen our focus on driving top-line growth and enhancing profitability across the Company. Tucker and Rob bring extensive financial and supply chain expertise and proven track records of leading transformational work, supporting growth and organizational productivity. Tucker's experience as Chief Financial Officer and his enterprise-wide knowledge positions us to continue the strong momentum in Frozen Handheld and Spreads, while also ensuring we stabilize and improve profitability in Sweet Baked Snacks. The creation of the Chief Product Supply Officer role, and our promotion of Rob to this position, underscores our strategic focus on driving profitability and earnings growth, and his strategic leadership of Coffee, Pet, and Away from Home will ensure continued focus on growth and margin expansion opportunities."

The Company also announced the following senior leadership updates.

Tim Wayne, who currently serves as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Away From Home and International, will be promoted to the role of Senior Vice President and General Manager, Coffee and Away From Home, overseeing the coffee portfolio in addition to continuing to manage the Away From Home business.

Robert Crane, who currently serves as Senior Vice President, Head of Sales and Sales Commercialization, will be promoted to the role of Senior Vice President, Head of Sales and International, assuming responsibilities for the International business in addition to continued leadership of the sales and commercialization teams.

Wayne and Crane will each assume their new and expanded roles effective July 27, and now report to Ferguson and Marshall, respectively, effective February 9.

In addition to the leadership updates announced today, Randy Day, Senior Vice President, Operations, and Bryan Hutson, Senior Vice President, Information Services and Supply Chain, each have announced their intent to retire from their respective roles. Day and Hutson will remain with the organization to support the transition of the operations, information services, and supply chain functions.

Smucker concluded, "On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to extend my deep appreciation to Randy and Bryan for their leadership and the significant impact they have made on our Company throughout their careers."

The Company will commence a search to fill the new role of Chief Technology Officer, reporting to Smucker. In addition to responsibility for information technology, this role will focus on advancing the Company's artificial intelligence strategy across the enterprise. The Company will also commence a search for the role of Senior Vice President, Operations and Supply Chain, as well as the new role of Senior Vice President, Science and Technical Community, which will be responsible for quality assurance, research and development, and other technical functions. Both roles will report to Ferguson.

Bios for Marshall, Ferguson, Penrose, Wayne, and Crane, along with the rest of the Company's executive team, can be accessed at the Company's website: jmsmucker.com.

The Company expects to maintain its fiscal 2026 full-year outlook, which is based on non-GAAP financial measures, as communicated in its most recent quarterly earnings announcement on November 25, 2025, and it will provide an update following completion of its quarter-end financial close and forecast activities on its third quarter earnings call on February 26, 2026.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks, and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day, including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Milk-Bone®, and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, and in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

The J.M. Smucker Co. Forward-Looking Statements

