The J.M. Smucker Co. Declares Dividend

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced its Board of Directors approved a $1.10 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Monday, December 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, November 14, 2025.

