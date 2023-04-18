The J.M. Smucker Co. Declares Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Date

ORRVILLE, Ohio, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced its Board of Directors approved a $1.02 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, May 12, 2023.

The Company also announced its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in a virtual-only meeting format. The meeting will be held at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders of record at the close of business on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, will be eligible to join the webcast and vote by accessing the meeting from the Company's website: investors.jmsmucker.com. To join, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice of internet availability of proxy materials.

