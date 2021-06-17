The J.M. Smucker Co. Leadership Team Shares Perspectives on Fiscal Year 2022

ORRVILLE, Ohio, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) leadership team has shared insights on the work shaping the Company's delivery of a successful fiscal year 2022 with the launch of the Leadership Perspectives video series on jmsmucker.com.

"As a leadership team, we're focused on sustaining the growth of our business while positively impacting constituents, and it's important we regularly communicate our efforts to deliver on this commitment," said Mark Smucker, President and CEO. "In this spirit, I'm pleased to share the Leadership Perspectives video series, which takes a closer look at the initiatives my leadership team is driving in support of our near-term objectives and continued progress toward our vision."

The Leadership Perspectives series features:

Mark Smucker discussing how the Company's continued commitment to delivering for all constituents drives its ability to realize key business objectives.

Chief Financial Officer Tucker Marshall explaining how a commitment to financial discipline and productivity will support top- and bottom-line growth.

John Brase , Chief Operating Officer, sharing his approach to value creation and why it will be a key focus this year.

Chief Strategy and International Officer Amy Held reviewing the Company's approach to evolving its portfolio in fiscal year 2022 and how that aligns with its long-term growth strategy.

Geoff Tanner , Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, providing an update on the Company's commercial transformation, including results to date.

Chief People and Administrative Officer Jill Penrose offering the Company's vision for the workplace of the future and why she is confident in its progressive approach.

Jeannette Knudsen , Chief Legal and Compliance Officer and Secretary, examining the different ways the Responsible Sourcing program is having a positive impact internally and externally.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

