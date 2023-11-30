The J.M. Smucker Co. Scores 100 on Human Rights Campaign's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) has achieved a rating of 100 on the Corporate Equality Index, a report published by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation that evaluates companies on equality and inclusion for LGBTQ+ employees.

"We have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to cultivating an inclusive work environment where every employee feels welcome, supported and celebrated, and this recognition is a powerful reflection of the progress we have made," said Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Smucker. "This achievement is thanks to the passion and hard work of people and teams across our organization. I would like to specifically share my appreciation for our PRIDE Alliance employee resource group, which has provided perspective and leadership as we've evolved resources, policies and practices that support and protect our LGBTQ+ community."

The score reflects the Company's continued progress over more than a decade to offer necessary support, enhance benefits and expand employee education and training, as well as the positive role the Company has played in promoting allyship, understanding and acceptance in its communities.

Since 2002, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has driven progress in the business environment by releasing their annual Corporate Equality Index, a metric-based approach to scoring organizations based on the following categories: 

  • Workforce Protections
  • Inclusive Benefits
  • Supporting an Inclusive Culture
  • Corporate Social Responsibility

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S. Participation in the CEI has grown from 319 participants in its first year to 1,384 participants in 2023-2024. The J.M. Smucker Co.'s efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria earned a score of 100 and the designation as recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

About The J.M. Smucker Co. 

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Voortman®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, and in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.

