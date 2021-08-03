The Joint Chiropractic Becomes An Official Chiropractic Partner of Vanderbilt Athletics

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, has signed-on to be an official chiropractic partner of Vanderbilt Athletics.

"Chiropractic care is the anchor for any athletic performance and wellness regimen, and The Joint continues to demonstrate its value by ensuring athletes compete at peak performance levels," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "We are honored to be an official chiropractic partner of Vanderbilt Athletics and wish the Commodores continued success in their sports seasons. Anchor Down!"

According to the American Chiropractic Association, chiropractic care has gained wide use among professional and amateur sports teams across the country for giving athletes a competitive edge. In fact, athletic performance increases by 6.12 percent after receiving spinal adjustments and eye-hand coordination increases by 30 percent after care1. With a variety of research stating that chiropractic supports overall wellness and advancing preventive care, it's no surprise sports chiropractors have helped Team U.S.A. win more than 750 medals since 1980, including 314 gold medals2.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

There are 12 The Joint Chiropractic clinics located in Nashville and the surrounding area.

"We are excited that The Joint Chiropractic has chosen our media platforms to reach fans and supporters of college athletics," said Jeff Miller, General Manager of Vanderbilt Sports Properties. "The strong tie between chiropractic and athletics, as well as the convenient locations of The Joint Chiropractic clinics across Nashville, presents a natural connection for this partnership."

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

