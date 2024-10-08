The Joint Chiropractic Celebrates 25 Years of Making Quality Chiropractic Care Accessible

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest franchisor of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary with the "Remix Your Health" promotion that brings pricing back to 1999. For a limited time, existing patients can enjoy retro membership rates, underscoring The Joint's ongoing commitment to making chiropractic care accessible and affordable.

Anniversary Promotion Details:

Promotion Dates: October 7 to November 4

October 7 to November 4 Offer for Existing Patients: Current members can enjoy the $49 first month of membership pricing, a thank you to the community that has kept their body moving with The Joint Chiropractic since 1999.

Available at participating locations only.

"Our 25th anniversary is a chance to reflect on our history and thank the patients who have been with us along the way by offering retroactive pricing", said Peter D. Holt, President and CEO of The Joint Corp. "I would also like to acknowledge our Franchisees, Regional Developers, franchise system team members, Wellness Coordinators and Doctors of Chiropractic, as well as Field Teams and our Corporate colleagues for the incredible work they do every day to fuel our growth since 1999."

The Joint Chiropractic has forged a legacy marked by significant milestones, demonstrating its commitment to expanding access to quality chiropractic care. With more than 13 million patient visits annually, The Joint's over 2,500 licensed chiropractic doctors bring a wealth of experience to patients. The company has grown to over 950 clinics across 41 states and the District of Columbia, making it the nation's largest franchisor of chiropractic care.

In addition to growing its retail footprint, The Joint has invested over $1 million in donations to chiropractic schools and associations, reinforcing its dedication to the future of the profession. Its deep involvement in sports is highlighted through more than one dozen strategic partnerships with major league sports teams and collegiate athletics. These achievements underscore The Joint Chiropractic's pivotal role in shaping the modern landscape of comprehensive healthcare.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 13 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

*Offer valid 10/07/24—11/04/24 at participating clinics only. First month offer is valid for new wellness plan members only; requires a new membership agreement and minimum two-month commitment; and the $49 rate only applies toward the first month's rate. Offer and offer value may vary for Medicare eligible patients. NC: IF YOU DECIDE TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL TREATMENT, YOU HAVE THE LEGAL RIGHT TO CHANGE YOUR MIND WITHIN THREE DAYS AND RECEIVE A REFUND. (N.C. Gen. Stat. 90-154.1). FL & KY: THE PATIENT AND ANY OTHER PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO REFUSE TO PAY, CANCEL (RESCIND) PAYMENT OR BE REIMBURSED FOR ANY OTHER SERVICE, EXAMINATION OR TREATMENT WHICH IS PERFORMED AS A RESULT OF AND WITHIN 72 HOURS OF RESPONDING TO THE ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE FREE, DISCOUNTED OR REDUCED FEE SERVICES, EXAMINATION OR TREATMENT. (FLA. STAT. 456.02) (201 KAR 21:065). Subject to additional state statutes and regulations. See clinic for chiropractor(s)' name and license info. Clinics managed and/or owned by franchisee or Prof. Corps. Restrictions may apply to Medicare eligible patients. Individual results may vary.

SOURCE The Joint Corp.