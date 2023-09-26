The Joint Chiropractic Expands into West Virginia

-First Clinic Debuts in Morgantown-

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, has debuted its first location in the state of West Virginia. The Joint Chiropractic – Morgantown opened today, extending the brand's footprint to 42 states.

"Our franchise partners are helping us grow from coast to coast and bring The Joint into busy communities where people can access the routine chiropractic care they need without an appointment or insurance," said Peter D. Holt, President and CEO of The Joint Corp. "Adding West Virginia to our growth path brings unique value to our brand and will allow us to reach new patients looking for affordable and accessible chiropractic care."

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services including no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

"I'm excited to introduce walk-in, easy and approachable chiropractic care to West Virginia, and the Morgantown community," said Kristina Smith, franchisee of The Joint Chiropractic - Morgantown. "With its proximity to WVU, businesses, restaurants, and residential neighborhoods, The Joint is in the ideal location to cater to professionals, area residents and university students."

The Joint Chiropractic – Morgantown is located at 358 Suncrest Towne Center Drive in the new Suncrest Towne Center, a high-traffic shopping center in the heart of the medical district. The area is near the campus of West Virginia University, the college's athletics facilities, and the Historic Downtown Morgantown area. 

About The Joint Chiropractic
The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 900 locations nationwide and more than 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure
The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

This clinic is owned and operated by Key Presence Inc.

SOURCE The Joint Corp.

