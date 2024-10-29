The Joint Chiropractic is Named the Official Chiropractor of Grand Canyon University Athletics

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest franchisor of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announces its newest sponsorship agreement with Grand Canyon University Athletics. The brand has been named the Official Chiropractor of Grand Canyon University Athletics for a two-year term through 2026.

"We are honored to join Lope Country and support the student athletes of Grand Canyon University through our partnership," said Sanjiv Razdan, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "This sponsorship demonstrates The Joint's commitment to our hometown market as well as championing chiropractic care and the preventative benefits that are vital to keeping the body balanced, flexible and functioning at its best – especially for collegiate athletes. We wish the Lopes a very successful sports season!"

According to the American Chiropractic Association Chiropractic Sports Council, many professional athletic and sports organizations have recognized the value of chiropractic care and a Doctor of Chiropractic's abilities to treat sports-related injuries. Several professional sports regularly incorporate chiropractic care in their training routines, as well as during competition.1

"The Joint Chiropractic is a trailblazer in their industry," said Vice President for Advancement at Grand Canyon University Kale Gober. "We are proud to embrace them as part of Lope Nation! The Joint Chiropractic is committed to communities throughout Arizona, as we are, and developing customized partnerships with brands like The Joint Chiropractic helps ensure GCU will continue to positively impact GCU Athletics and Lope Nation."

There are over 40 The Joint locations in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area including Chandler, Glendale, and Scottsdale. For more information, visit https://www.thejoint.com/phoenix.

The Joint Chiropractic is the official chiropractic partner of more than 15 professional sports and collegiate athletic programs from coast to coast. For more information about chiropractic for sports and fitness, or to learn more about our partnerships, visit thejoint.com/sports-and-fitness.

About Grand Canyon University

Grand Canyon University was founded in 1949 and is Arizona's premier private Christian university. GCU is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers 312 academic programs, emphases and certificates for both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals. The University's curriculum emphasizes interaction with classmates, both in-person and online, and individual attention from instructors while fusing academic rigor with Christian values to help students find their purpose and become skilled, caring professionals. For more information, visit gcu.edu.

GCU is home to 21 NCAA Division I athletics teams and over 450 student athletes in basketball, soccer, baseball, softball, track and field, golf, volleyball and more. In addition to its Division I teams, GCU offers other athletics programs, including intramural sports as well as dance and cheer. For the 2024-25 academic year, GCU will continue to compete in the WAC before transitioning to the WCC on July 1, 2025.

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 13 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

1 American Chiropractic Association Chiropractic Sports Council, https://acasc.org/history

SOURCE The Joint Corp.