The Joint Chiropractic is the Official Chiropractor of the Miami Hurricanes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, the Miami Hurricanes and their multimedia rightsholder Hurricane Sports Properties (HSP), are proud to announce a partnership naming The Joint as the official chiropractor of the Miami Hurricanes starting now through June 30, 2023.

"We are honored to enter into this relationship with Hurricane Sports Properties and support the Miami Hurricane student-athletes," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO The Joint Corp. "There is a strong correlation between sports, training and exercise with chiropractic care, and many elite competitors choose chiropractic care to give them a competitive edge. The Joint is proud to help build champions with the University of Miami Athletics."

Routine chiropractic care can help athletes achieve increased range of motion, decreased muscle soreness from intense workouts, reduced recovery time, increased flexibility and performance, as well as natural pain relief for joint pain. Experts estimate that 90 percent1 of all world-class athletes use chiropractic care to prevent injuries and improve their performance.

"We look forward to partnering with The Joint Corp and are excited that they chose to align their brand with the Hurricanes and our loyal and passionate fan base," General Manager Charles Nieves of Hurricane Sports Properties said.

Hurricane Sports Properties secured the relationship with The Joint Chiropractic on behalf of the university. Hurricane Sports Properties solely represents The U and is the local Learfield IMG College team which manages UM's athletic multimedia rights including signage, event sponsorships, digital, radio, television and the corporate partner platform.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 550 locations nationwide and over seven million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

University of Miami Athletics

The University of Miami's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), supports more than 400 student-athletes across 18 sports. Miami has won 21 team national championships and 83 individual national championships in its storied history. UM Athletics is dedicated to developing and supporting its student-athletes in their efforts to achieve personal, academic and athletic excellence, resulting in the highest standards of achievement. For more information visit www.miamihurricanes.com.

1 Consumer Reports Health Ratings Center. Back-Pain Treatments. ConsumerReports.org; July 2011.

SOURCE The Joint Corp.

Related Links

http://www.thejoint.com

