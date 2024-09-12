The Joint Corp. Announces New Senior Vice President of Human Resources

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest franchisor of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, welcomes Beth Gross as the organization's new Senior Vice President of Human Resources. She will report directly to Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp.

"I look forward to working alongside the executive leadership team and my human resources colleagues," said Gross. Post this Beth Gross, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at The Joint Corp.

"In today's rapidly changing job market, human resources is the driving force that connects high-performing teams with overarching business and organizational objectives," said Holt. "Beth's 20 years of experience will ensure that the right structure, leadership, culture and talent is in place to support The Joint's organizational growth and performance."

Gross will be responsible for overall strategic human resources leadership and operational execution. She will lead a multi-functional team that oversees all areas of human resources, including the talent life cycle, total rewards, human resources systems, payroll, employment practices, employee relations and legal compliance.

"The Joint has transformed the delivery of healthcare and given access to chiropractic to millions of consumers, and I am honored to join the team and contribute to the mission and vision of this exciting brand," said Gross. "I look forward to working alongside the strong executive leadership group, as well as my human resources colleagues, to foster a world-class experience and drive high performing teams."

About Beth Gross

Since 2018, Gross held the role of Vice President of Human Resources at Spear Education, a private equity-owned dental education organization based in Scottsdale, Ariz. She owned all aspects of organizational development and evolution, including talent acquisition strategy and execution, and established and led the employer branding strategy. Under her guidance, Spear Education was a five-time "Top Companies to Work For in AZ" selection. Gross received her bachelor's degree in corporate communications from Arizona State University.

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 13 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

SOURCE The Joint Corp.