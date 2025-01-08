The Joint Chiropractic Makes List of Top 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, is recognized, again, by Franchise Times as one of just 40 brands on its annual list of the smartest-growing franchises. The Joint is No. 38 on the Fast & Serious 2025 list.

"To be continuously recognized on the Fast & Serious list as one of the country's smartest-growing franchises is an honor for The Joint Chiropractic," said Sanjiv Razdan, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "Our patients are at the heart of what we do – if we serve them well it drives growth, then we automatically, and positively, serve our franchise community. Therefore, this ranking truly underscores our mission to improve quality of life through routine and affordable chiropractic care through the power of franchising."

Franchise Times created a formula to identify fast-growing franchise systems that also have staying power, as an antidote to multiple other rankings that include too many one-year wonders. It is a proprietary 10-point formula, including percentage sales growth, percentage unit growth, dollar sales growth and numerical unit growth over the past three years. The database for the project is the Franchise Times Top 400, the annual ranking published in October of the largest franchise systems by revenue.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 13 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com .

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

