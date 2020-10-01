The Joint Chiropractic Observes Spinal Health Month in October

Since the onset of COVID-19, spine health has become a greater concern. The body is made for movement, and spending more time at home may lead to an unhealthy, sedentary lifestyle. This can add negative stress to the spine and create dysfunction, such as improper joint motion and decreased nerve flow to the body. Chiropractic adjustments seek spine alignment to allow for more flexibility, improved structural support, better range of motion and improved nerve function by properly coordinating your body to respond to environmental stress.

"According to the CDC, approximately 25 percent of Americans were getting their recommended daily exercise even before the pandemic. As people now pursue work and education from their couches, it further amplifies an inactive lifestyle," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "The less we move, the higher the risk to our health and wellness. Chiropractic care may help some patients find pain relief, allowing the body to move more freely and in a more natural way."

Millions of Americans have found relief from pain due to the benefits of chiropractic's natural, drug­-free approach to healthcare. Everyone, from growing children and teen athletes to working parents and active seniors, can take advantage of regular chiropractic care. The Joint Chiropractic's purpose is to alleviate pain and help move patients toward a healthier lifestyle - including those seeking relief from neck and back pain caused by joint dysfunction, stress and tension disorders, poor posture, unbalanced coordination, migraines and more.

