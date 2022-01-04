The Joint Chiropractic Opens at Luke Air Force Base, Bringing Chiropractic Care to the Military

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its an agreement with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service to provide on-installation chiropractic care to members of the military and their families, The Joint Chiropractic announces the opening of The Joint Chiropractic – Luke Air-Force Base. The new clinic is located at 14185 Falcon Street between the Alterations shop and Military Clothing in the Base Exchange building in Glendale, Ariz.

New military patients receive their initial visit for $19.00, which includes the consultation, exam, and adjustment. The Joint is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

In addition to serving those directly on base, The Joint Chiropractic honors members of the military in Arizona, and nationwide, through its Military Appreciation Program. The year-round program offers active and retired military personnel, National Guard and Veterans, as well as their immediate families, an initial visit for only $19, which includes the consultation, exam and adjustment. The program also reduces pricing by $10 for a monthly wellness plan or chiropractic care package. There are 36 The Joint locations across the Phoenix metropolitan area that offer the Military Appreciation Program.

Millions of Americans have found relief from pain due to the benefits of chiropractic's natural, drug­-free approach to healthcare. Everyone, from enlisted to officer to retired and their families, can improve their quality of life through routine chiropractic care. The Joint's purpose is to alleviate pain and help move patients toward a healthier lifestyle, including those seeking relief from neck and back pain, stress and tension disorders and improved posture or joint motion and coordination, migraines and more.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 700 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes'2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information or to find one of chiropractors near you, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices. This clinic is owned and operated by The Joint Corp.

SOURCE The Joint Corp.