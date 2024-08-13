The Joint Chiropractic Opens First Location in San Francisco

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, has opened its first The Joint clinic in San Francisco, Calif. The new clinic is located at 1549-A Sloat Blvd. in Lakeshore Plaza. It's the second location for Franchisee Jacki Walker, who also opened a clinic in Daly City, Calif. in April.

"As part of our strategy to meet our patients' healthcare experiences where they are, we are excited to open our first location in San Francisco," said Peter D. Holt, President and CEO of The Joint Corp. "Franchise partners like Jacki are helping us grow coast to coast, bringing The Joint to diverse and busy communities where people can access the routine care they need without an appointment or insurance."

Walker is no stranger to franchising. She is a franchisee with another health and wellness concept in Walnut Creek and Menlo Park. She was also raised in the San Francisco Bay area and says she brought The Joint to the community because it is underserved when it comes to chiropractic care.

"I have always had an affinity for chiropractic care, so when I discovered The Joint, I knew that our community had nothing like it," says Walker. "San Francisco and Daly City now have access to convenient and affordable chiropractic care at The Joint, where you can get in and out with ease."

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 13 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

