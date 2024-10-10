The Joint Chiropractic Ranks No. 150 on the Franchise Times Top 400

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest franchisor of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, has been recognized on the annual Franchise Times Top 400. The list ranks the largest franchised systems, based in the United States, according to global, systemwide sales. The Joint Chiropractic is positioned at 150, moving up 18 spots. This is The Joint's' fifth year in the top 200 listing of brands, which coincides with the popularity of the personal services category.

"This recognition is a reflection of the dedication, entrepreneurial spirit, and unwavering commitment of our franchisees, our Regional Developers and clinic teams across the country," said Peter D. Holt, President and CEO of The Joint Chiropractic. "The Joint is honored to be amongst the top-tier of franchise systems and acknowledged for the success of our business model. We look forward to continuing this momentum, as we provide more communities across the country with affordable, accessible chiropractic care."

"This recognition reflects the dedication of our franchise system and teams," said Peter D. Holt, President & CEO. Post this

To view the Franchise Times Top 400 list and The Joint Chiropractic ranking, visit here.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

About the Franchise Times Top 400

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at www.franchisetimes.com/top-400-2023.

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 13 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

SOURCE The Joint Corp.