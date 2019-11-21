The Joint Chiropractic Reaches Milestone: Opening of 500th Clinic

"We have achieved the elite status of 500 clinics, which, according to FRANdata, less than five percent of franchise brands can claim," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "This accomplishment reflects the strength of our retail healthcare franchise and the relentless dedication of our amazing team of franchisees, regional developers and employees. Most importantly, our growth is fueled by the rising number of patients we serve, which supports our increasing presence across the country. With our expansion, The Joint Chiropractic is gaining national recognition, and we expect to continue to drive accelerated growth momentum."

The official 500th clinic in the network was The Joint Chiropractic – South Orange in Orlando, Fla.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services including no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With 500 locations nationwide and over 6 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked number 109 overall on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

