The Joint Chiropractic Reaches Significant Goal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announces the opening of its 600th location. The Joint continues to expand access to affordable and convenient chiropractic care with a retail footprint that now extends to 34 states.

"After a remarkable year of growth, we've reached another franchising industry landmark - The Joint Chiropractic's 600th clinic opening," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "This accomplishment illustrates how effectively The Joint has connected with consumer demand for a healthier lifestyle, after a year when many Americans were forced to work from home and live a more sedentary life. Our continued growth reflects the resiliency of our business model throughout the pandemic and the commitment of our extraordinary team of franchisees, regional developers, corporate staff, and most importantly, our doctors of chiropractic and wellness coordinators who care for our patients."

The official 600th clinic in the franchise network is located in Bowling Green, KY, the state's first The Joint Chiropractic location. The company continues its persistent pace of development to reach the goal of 1,000 units by the end of 2023.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services including no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times "Top 200+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

