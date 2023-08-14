The Joint Corp. Hires Lori Abou Habib as New Chief Marketing Officer

News provided by

The Joint Corp.

14 Aug, 2023, 08:37 ET

- Franchise and digital marketing expert with vast experience increasing customer acquisition - 

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announces the hiring of Lori Abou Habib, as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting directly to Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp., Abou Habib is tasked with leading marketing and strategic planning to advance enterprise initiatives and grow performance of clinics, franchise prospects and consumer awareness.

Continue Reading
Lori Abou Habib, Chief Marketing Officer at The Joint Corp.
Lori Abou Habib, Chief Marketing Officer at The Joint Corp.

"As technology and consumer behaviors continue to come together in today's digital world, having a CMO that can lead and influence across The Joint Chiropractic enterprise, drive progress, be a catalyst for innovation and a brand storyteller is vital to the growth of our company," said Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp. "Lori's high energy, strategic and solutions-oriented marketing experience, as well as her desire for continuous improvement and results are aligned with our values and our mission."

"The Joint is such a unique opportunity to grow chiropractic care with an exceptionally smart business model," said Abou Habib. "Having spent the majority of my career in franchise organizations, I'm excited to become part of The Joint as Chief Marketing Officer and to join the team's mission to improve the quality of life for our patients and to build on the best in class experience offered in our clinics."

About Lori Abou Habib
Prior to The Joint, Abou Habib served for six years as senior vice president and chief marketing officer of SONIC® America's Drive-In®, part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. In her role, she led all marketing strategy for SONIC, which included national marketing, media, digital strategy, marketing technology and product innovation. A 15-year veteran of SONIC, Abou Habib earned several promotions with increasing responsibility. Previous to SONIC, she worked at CKE Restaurants, Inc. and Eateries, Inc.

Abou Habib obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Central Oklahoma. She also received her Master of Business Administration from Webster International University in London.

About The Joint Chiropractic
The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 900 locations nationwide and more than 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure
The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

SOURCE The Joint Corp.

Also from this source

The Joint Chiropractic Marks Expansion Milestone with 900th Clinic Opening

The Joint Chiropractic is Named Official Chiropractor and Official Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.