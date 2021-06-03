The Joint Corp. Hires New Vice President of Real Estate & Construction

Miller has over three decades of experience in strategic store expansion. Prior to The Joint, Miller served as Vice President of Real Estate and Development at Veggie Grill. There, he was responsible for opening a record number of restaurants in 2019, including the company's first in New York City and Boston. Preceding Veggie Grill, Miller opened 120 - 130 locations a year with Panda Restaurant Group as Vice President of Real Estate. Miller also spent 15 years at CVS as Vice President of Real Estate.

"We're delighted to welcome Mark as the newest member of our leadership team," said Holt. "Mark's appointment bolsters the ability of The Joint to capitalize on the increasing momentum which is driving our business. He will be leading the charge to reach our goal of 1,000 clinics open by 2023, as The Joint brings routine, convenient and affordable chiropractic care to our patients across the nation."

Miller received his master's degree in finance from Wayne State University, and his bachelor's degree in business administration in finance and management from Central Michigan University.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times "Top 200+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

SOURCE The Joint Corp.

Related Links

http://www.thejoint.com

