The Josh Bersin Company Launches Bold Blueprint for Agentic AI: HR 2030

New AI Vision and Blueprint outlines four-year roadmap for agentic HR, helping HR and business leaders plan long-term strategy

Research and architecture framework outlines a leaner, more business-focused HR function, with teams 30–50% smaller, as new roles emerge

Blueprint describes employee, decision, monitoring, action, and business-rule agents, alongside "superagents" to streamline HR work

Future HR roles focus on "Dynamic Enablement for Growth," beyond traditional compliance and operations

HR 2030™ architecture details vendor options and 95 agent capabilities to prioritize investment and avoid "agent sprawl"

OAKLAND, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Josh Bersin Company, the world's most trusted HR advisory firm, today unveiled a bold research and advisory program, HR 2030: The Journey to Agentic HR, detailing a future in which HR operates as a dynamic service, powered not only by AI agents but by a new superstructure of "superagents" working 24/7 across core people and business processes.

The new vision and blueprint urges organizations to begin this journey now and take an architectural approach to avoid fragmented and inefficient "agent sprawl."

HR 2030 is not an incremental change, but a full reimagining of the function Post this

More details of the HR 2030 vision will be shared at the sold-out Irresistible 2026, The Global Conference for HR Leaders and Their Teams, today during CEO and global industry analyst Josh Bersin's keynote exploring the global workplace of 2030.

By the end of the decade, HR professionals need to be prepared for a future where, liberated by the growing power of AI agents, they operate as fully dynamic business enablers. To enable this future, organizations need to build a new HR architecture that reflects the complexity of the function, which includes more than 250 specialized roles and 400 skills, according to the research. The report identifies the potential for up to 130 agents, 95 distinct HR-focused agent skills, alongside additional workflow, monitoring, and rules agents, while cautioning against "agent sprawl" as systems scale.

The opportunity for business from AI is substantial; by improving hiring speed and precision, organizations can avoid over-hiring, and by enabling faster reskilling and redeployment, they can enter new markets more quickly. These benefits are 10 to 100 times more impactful than simply using AI to reduce headcount.

However, this also radically transforms today's HR operating model. HR functions are expected to become smaller and flatter, with headcount potentially reduced by 30–50% (unevenly across roles). At the same time, the proportion of strategic work is expected to increase from around 30% to as much as 75%.

Agentic HR 2030: a synthesis of intelligence, automation, and dynamic enablement

AI agents will respond to alerts and opportunities by assembling teams of specialist agents. These enterprise-grade systems connect multiple data sources, orchestrate workflows, and manage end-to-end processes. Acting as digital coworkers, they are coordinated by an "HR superagent" that spans talent, development, rewards, employee experience, and workforce services. The blueprint explains how these agents will continuously draw on internal and external data, monitor operational metrics, and create feedback loops to improve performance.

To maximize impact, the study warns organizations must leverage existing business rules and train agents to align with company policies, culture, and governance frameworks.

Challenge and change, but also opportunity

New roles will emerge, the research states, with HR and IT teams central to training, managing, and optimizing AI agents, alongside growing demand for skills in data integration, quality, labeling, and governance.

Agentic HR will also reshape core functions: talent acquisition, internal mobility, and workforce redeployment will become more automated and connected, while career development, learning, and upskilling will become more dynamic, personalized, and business-aligned.

The report also anticipates the growing use of AI-generated digital personas ("digital twins"), capable of interacting with employees to provide coaching and support.

The model also points to a move toward more federated, business-embedded teams. The role of HR professionals will evolve fundamentally—from process owners to enablers of business capability.

Organizations may be able to deliver significantly greater value with fewer people by 2030, as work is redesigned around AI-driven systems.

Ultimately, HR 2030 is not an incremental change, but a full reimagining of the function. The journey to agentic HR will require a phased approach, with continuous improvement across workflows, architecture, and organizational design.

Global industry analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, Josh Bersin, said:

"HR is facing its biggest transformation in decades. This is not simply about inserting AI into transactional systems but building a totally new HR operating model that delivers continuous insights-to-action for the employees and leaders—moving from workforce administration to what we call 'dynamic enablement for growth'."

"HR 2030 is a comprehensive program to give HR and business leaders a clear, research-based and technology-neutral set of tools, education, and methodologies for reinvention."

"Our HR 2030 Blueprint and vision are only the beginning, we will be publishing detailed architectures, vendor analysis, operating models, and benchmarks to help business leaders, HR leaders, and vendors move swiftly into the future."

The full HR 2030: The Journey to Agentic HR analysis and implementation blueprint is available through Corporate Membership and within the Galileo® Suite, including new agentic workflows to help companies model their existing HR operation for change.

The HR 2030 course available on the Galileo Learn® platform is detailed here.

An overview of the HR 2030 vision is available for complimentary download at https://joshbersin.com/hr2030/

HR 2030 sets out a practical, achievable vision for how AI will transform HR, offering clear strategic direction for organizations seeking the shortest and least disruptive path to a fully agentic future. The blueprint draws on Systemic HR™, real-world case studies, and input from leading HR tech providers.

HR 2030 overview education and implementation guidance is included in the new Global HR Excellence certification program, also announced today.

About The Josh Bersin Company

The Josh Bersin Company is the world's most trusted human capital advisors, providing research-based insights on talent, leadership, and organizational performance.

Unlike traditional consultancies, we capture our integrated models, research, and guidance in a structured, scalable knowledge base—Galileo®—making trusted advice and decades of expertise accessible to anyone, anywhere, in real time.

With a dedicated team constantly tracking market change, testing ideas, and applying a unique business lens, we help over a million HR and business leaders address their most pressing people challenges—aligning work, knowledge, and skills for maximum impact. For more information, visit joshbersin.com.

SOURCE The Josh Bersin Company