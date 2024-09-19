The Josh Bersin Company Named Workday Innovation Partner

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most trusted human capital advisory firm, The Josh Bersin Company , today announced a partnership with Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money. Announced at Workday Rising, this partnership involves plans to integrate The Josh Bersin Company's market-leading AI-powered expert assistant, Galileo™, with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM).

Workday HCM is a unified system that helps enable organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams.

With this integration, Josh Bersin Company's Galileo will enable Workday users to ask questions about current HR best practices and get advice and assistance.

An HR professional using Workday will be able to leverage Galileo's HR benchmarking, global set of use cases, skills models, and employment policies to address HR issues such as: How do I create industry development plans for new hires and emerging leaders? What should I do to improve retention, engagement, and productivity? How do I improve recruitment, interview, and sourcing processes? And how can I implement these solutions within Workday?

Powered by Sana AI, the enterprise generative AI platform from Sana – also a Workday Ventures partner – Galileo personalizes and delivers HR learning and development, strategic insights, career guidance, and trend analysis tools.

Josh Bersin, global HR research analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, said:

"This tool is designed not only for HR professionals using Workday, but also for other Workday users to benefit from Galileo's expert guidance. It will help both sets of users learn more about HR and maximize the potential of their Workday infrastructure.

Our team, along with Sana, are collaborating with Workday to develop content that will help further accelerate the value of using the Workday platform.

I believe this represents a truly exciting advancement in AI for HR, combining three leading tools in the market today—Galileo by The Josh Bersin Company, Workday HCM, and Sana's learning technology.

The ongoing labor and skills shortages organizations are having to deal with mean that this kind of expert help is vital right now for bolstering team effectiveness and overall capability."

About The Josh Bersin Company

The most trusted human capital advisors in the world. More than a million HR and business leaders rely on us to help them overcome their greatest people challenges. Thanks to our understanding of workplace issues, informed by the largest, and most up-to-date data sets on workers and employees, we give leaders the confidence to make decisions in line with the latest thinking and evidence about work and the workplace. We're great listeners, too. There's no one like us, who understands this area so comprehensively and without bias.

We help CHROs and CEOs be better at delivering their business goals. We do that by helping you to manage people better. We are enablers at our core. We provide strategic advice and counsel supported by in-depth research, thought leadership, and unrivaled professional development, community, and networking opportunities.

Our offerings include the industry's leading AI-powered expert assistant, Galileo™, fueled by 25 years of in-depth Josh Bersin Company research, case studies, benchmarks, and market information, plus carefully curated material from our trusted content partners.

We empower our clients to run their businesses better. And we empower the market by identifying results-driven practices that make work better for every person on the planet.

For more information, visit www.joshbersin.com or email [email protected].

