THE JOURNAL OF MEDICAL INTERNET RESEARCH 25 YEAR ANNIVERSARY THEME ISSUE CALL FOR PAPERS

The Journal of Medical Internet Research is pleased to announce a call for papers for the theme issue celebrating the 25th anniversary of JMIR Publications. The new theme issue is titled 25 Years of Digital Health Excellence: Reflecting on Transformative Technologies, Interventions, Methods, and Policy Issues.

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JMIR Publications, the pioneering publisher of open access research dedicated to digital health, is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Over the past quarter-century, we have witnessed an incredible transformation in the field of digital health. To commemorate this significant milestone, we invite authors to contribute to a theme issue that reflects on the evolution and impact of digital health technologies, interventions, methods, and policy issues over the last 25 years.

Scope and Topics:

We invite original contributions in the form of review articles and viewpoint papers that delve into the various facets of digital health. Papers may explore, but are not limited to, the following topics (sample titles):

  • 25 Years of mHealth Innovations: Pioneering Technologies and Impact on Health Care
  • Transformative Impact of the Internet on the Health of Populations: A 25-Year Retrospective
  • The Evolution of Telemedicine in the 3rd Millennium: From Pioneering Trials to Mainstream Health Care Delivery
  • EHRs and Interoperability: A Quarter-Century of Progress and Challenges
  • Digital Health Interventions: A 25-Year Retrospective on Effective Strategies
  • Data Analytics in Health Care: The Journey From Descriptive to Predictive Analytics
  • Patient Engagement and Empowerment: 25 Years of Transformative Trends
  • Health Informatics 1999-2024: From Data to Wisdom--Milestones and Future Prospects
  • Bibliometric Analysis of Leading eHealth Studies in the Past 25 Years (1999-2024) 
  • Ethical and Legal Implications of Digital Health: Lessons From Two and a Half Decades
  • 25 Years of Health Policy in the Digital Age: A Comprehensive Review
  • Evaluating the Impact of Social Media on Health: A Quarter-Century Analysis
  • 25 Years of Brain-Computer Interface Research

In addition to this open call for papers, we invite the editors-in-chief of the JMIR Publications portfolio, as well as other leading scientists, to submit invited commentaries and reviews. 

Submission Guidelines:

  • Please initially submit an article title proposal with an abstract using this form. The main target journal for this theme issue is the Journal of Medical Internet Research, but we may also decide the article may be better suited for another journal in the JMIR Publications family, so please indicate if you would be interested in submission to another journal as well
  • An editor will respond to you within 1-2 weeks, inviting you to submit or declining the proposed article title and approach 
  • Manuscripts should adhere to the submission guidelines of the Journal of Medical Internet Research
  • All submissions should be labeled "For the 25th Anniversary Theme Issue" in the cover letter
  • Manuscripts must be submitted via the online submission system by March 31, 2024, or a negotiated deadline with the editor
  • We intend to publish the most impactful reviews and viewpoints in the Journal of Medical Internet Research by the end of 2024

The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2024. All accepted manuscripts will be published as part of the Journal of Medical Internet Research theme issue titled "25 Years of Digital Health Excellence."

The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2024. 

About JMIR Publications:

JMIR Publications is a renowned publisher with a long-standing commitment to advancing digital health research and progressing open science. Our portfolio includes a wide array of prestigious open-access, peer-reviewed journals dedicated to the dissemination of high-quality research in the field of digital health. JMIR Publications is celebrating its 25 year anniversary in 2024 as the leading open access, digital health publisher.

News Releases in Similar Topics

