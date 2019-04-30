The Journey to S/4HANA Success Begins with Panaya at SAP SAPPHIRE Now 2019

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies migrating to S/4HANA are looking for the improved functionality and efficiencies that S/4 provides, however, there is still uncertainty about how and when to embark on the journey to adoption. Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based change automation and testing for SAP, Oracle and Salesforce, simplifies the move with Panaya Release Dynamix (RDx) for SAP, the latest version of its award-winning enterprise platform that enables companies to tackle the complexities of moving to S/4HANA. The broadened capabilities of RDx for SAP will be presented on-site during the SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida from May 7-9, 2019 at the Panaya/Infosys Booth #632.

Panaya RDx for SAP S/4HANA system conversion is designed to help reduce the time, cost and risk associated with migrations, using tools to ensure precise scoping, clear planning, and greatly accelerated business process re-implementation and testing execution and quality of any SAP S/4HANA project. Whether greenfield, full system conversion or landscape transformation, the journey starts by first determining where a company is on the road to migration. Panaya then brings its expertise and knowledge of 80+ HANA migrations and over 9000 SAP projects to ensure a smooth transition to S/4HANA.

"All roads lead to S/4 HANA, but not every one might be right for your company, which is why Panaya uses its decade of SAP ERP domain expertise to develop a solution specifically tailored to help enterprises manage ERP change safely and effectively," said Jake Klein, CEO at Panaya. "Release Dynamix for SAP paves the way for business innovation and user adoption so that companies can maintain their ERP agility. Delivering a ready-to-use Project Blueprint based on a company's unique needs and modules, Panaya creates an executable, end-to-end SAP S/4HANA System Conversion Project Management report in just 48 hours. It's like travel insurance for a company on its journey to S/4HANA."

By ensuring continuous quality throughout the S/4HANA project, Panaya enables companies to be more agile in addressing constant change, and ultimately safeguarding their journey. The functionalities and visibility offered in its RDx for SAP suite ensure S/4HANA projects are not only 50% faster, but also 100% safer.

Here's what companies can expect by using RDx for SAP S/4HANA for their system migrations:

Remove the Guesswork : Gain a clear understanding of what to install, how to install, what to run, and in which order employing a tailored project blueprint of object connections based on your company's production codebase.

: Gain a clear understanding of what to install, how to install, what to run, and in which order employing a tailored project blueprint of object connections based on your company's production codebase. Mitigate Risk with Real-Time Impact Analysis : Risk analysis for change impact, business process and code quality help eliminate uncertainty when implementing updates and help maintain security, performance and compliance.

: Risk analysis for change impact, business process and code quality help eliminate uncertainty when implementing updates and help maintain security, performance and compliance. Eliminate Scope Confusion : With risk-based testing and custom code fixes, users get a clear path to testing so companies can quickly implement code corrections to fix affected areas and eliminate unnecessary changes.

: With risk-based testing and custom code fixes, users get a clear path to testing so companies can quickly implement code corrections to fix affected areas and eliminate unnecessary changes. Accelerate Test Execution: Automated test plans ensure efficient release cycles, while a record and play feature can be used to capture tests to be reused for codeless automation.

Connecting with Panaya at SAPPHIRE NOW

There are several ways you can connect with Panaya during SAPPHIRE NOW, and learn about how the company and its award-wining RDx platform are helping companies tackle the complexities of moving to S/4HANA:

Visit booth (#632) to meet the team and enter a raffle for a chance to win a drone

Schedule a meeting to discuss your organization's unique journey to S/4HANA and how Panaya can help

Attend a demo or education session at booth 632 where Panaya will present its RDx platform and discuss how companies can better achieve ERP agility

May 7 : 2:30 p.m. ET

:

May 8 : 11:30 a.m. ET

:

May 9 : 11:30 a.m. ET

For more information about the new Panaya RDx for your SAP system, or to get a demonstration tailored to your needs, visit: https://www.panaya.com/erp/sap-s4hana/.

For a full guide on optimizing your move to SAP S/4HANA, download Panaya's new e-book, "Prepping the Journey for S/4": https://go.panaya.com/prepping-for-hana-guide.html.

About Panaya

Panaya, an Infosys company, is the leader in SaaS-based change automation and testing for SAP, Oracle and Salesforce. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery, and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 2,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise applications.

SOURCE Panaya

Related Links

http://www.panaya.com

