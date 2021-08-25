The Junkluggers Make World Clean Up Day A Month-Long Event

SEYMOUR, Conn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Clean Up Day kicks off on September 18, but The Junkluggers - the industry leaders in eco-friendly junk removal, is taking it one step further and is announcing World Clean Up Month for the entire month of September. The Junkluggers are ready to showcase their mission of keeping reusable items out of landfills in order to maintain a sustainable environment with your help from September 1 through September 30.

During World Clean Up Month, The Junkluggers encourages you to participate in local eco-friendly focused community events or even create your own! The junk removal brand is challenging you to live a little greener and show the planet some extra love during the whole month of September. To kick-off World Clean Up Month look for local e-waste events to help limit the 75-80% of e-waste that ends up in our landfills every year. Another way to get involved in this month long event is getting your hands dirty with community cleanup events in your area and bring some friends along! The Junkluggers invite you to try out eco-friendly initiatives that can become a lifelong practice, such as limiting your household waste, donating reusable items and purchasing eco-friendly products.

"Our mission runs for 365 days a year, but we would love for our communities to devote a whole month to reducing our waste in landfills," stated Josh Cohen, CEO and Founder of The Junkluggers. "We are excited to roll out World Clean Up Month and together we can all make a big impact on our environment."

Cohen always wanted to find new ways to donate items and reuse products which would have otherwise been thrown in landfills. Since its humble beginnings in 2004, The Junkluggers has donated over one million dollars' worth of items on behalf of its customers – that means it has been able to keep over 50 million pounds out of landfills and benefited over 100,000 people. The Junkluggers was the first junk removal company to issue donation receipts to customers because it always donates first! As The Junkluggers continues to grow, it continues to paint the world green! This year alone, the brand has generated over 80% more donation receipts than the same period last year.

As part of The Junkluggers ongoing mission, Cohen believes in incorporating eco-friendly practices into his everyday life. He recently introduced a compost to his household that will help eliminate close to everything that goes into their trash, as the rest is thrown into the recycling bin. Part of his ongoing household practice is purchasing items that can be recycled therefore staying eco-friendly both inside and outside of the home. Whether it's across the nation, in the community or at home, Cohen strives to carry out his mission by keeping items out of landfills.

Today, The Junkluggers continues to create relationships with local charity partners and recycling centers across the United States and strives to become a part of every community they service. The Junkluggers and you can be a part of the solution to preserve the world, one lug at a time, by finding the best and most eco-friendly use for unwanted items with the goal to keep junk out of landfills. The brand prides itself on making decluttering as easy as possible and takes great satisfaction in removing residential and business junk.

"We are always looking for new ways that our local communities can make an impact on the environment that supports our mission to keep items out of landfills," said Kristy Ferguson, Chief Marketing Officer for The Junkluggers. "The Junkluggers hope that World Clean Up Month is celebrated and practiced nationwide in the years to come."

About Junkluggers

Since 2004, The Junkluggers has been disrupting the junk removal industry with its eco-friendly practices, from being the first company of its kind to offer donation receipts to launching Remix Market as a way to keep items out of landfills. This team of big-hearted professionals focuses on green, community-oriented practices, striving to enhance lives, the community and the environment by donating, recycling, upcycling and supporting local charities. The Junkluggers now has 85 franchise locations across the U.S. with 63 operating, and 23 coming soon. They are on a mission to paint the world green as they grow!

