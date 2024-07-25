The Kardashians Take Longevity Test that Reveals Biological Age in 'The Kardashians' Upcoming Season Finale

Celebrities Like Kim Kardashian, Bryan Johnson, and Steve Aoki are Reversing Their Age with Epigenetics

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated season finale of Hulu's 'The Kardashians,' releasing at 12:00am ET on July 25, 2024, features the celebrity family exploring cutting-edge health interventions focused on longevity. During the episode, Kim, Kris, and Khloe Kardashian, joined by Scott Disick, discover the results of a biological age test they've taken, which reveal how quickly or slowly they are aging.

In the episode, the Kardashians sit down with Dr. Matt Dawson, CEO of TruDiagnostic, the epigenetics company that produces the biological age kits. Dr. Dawson walks the Kardashians through the detailed findings of their tests and explains the significance of epigenetic markers and how they relate to their overall health and aging process.

Age is the #1 most predictive biomarker for disease, so the conversation underscores the importance of optimizing one's biological age, which can differ significantly from chronological age. Understanding the actionable steps one can take to slow or reverse the aging process can equate to meaningful risk reduction over one's lifetime.

"Your biological age is a result of your epigenetics, or the way your genes express themselves every day," says Dawson. "The exciting thing is that you can control your epigenetics through lifestyle choices like diet, exercise, and sleep. You can slow your pace of aging as a result."

The Kardashians aren't the first celebrity clients to seek out epigenetic insights from TruDiagnostic. The feature on 'The Kardashians' comes at a time when public interest in longevity and wellness is at an all-time high. The Kardashians recently attended a "Don't Die" dinner hosted by Bryan Johnson , who partners with TruDiagnostic to host the ' Rejuvenation Olympics ' where thousands compete globally to decrease their rate of aging. Steve Aoki is also a known customer of the at-home biological age tests, leveraging the epigenetic results to live a longer, healthier life.

The secret behind this novel method for measuring longevity lies in TruDiagnostic's advanced DNA methylation analysis. Created in partnership with universities such as Harvard, Yale, and Duke, their algorithms assess nearly 1 million locations on one's DNA, leveraging the largest private DNA methylation database in the world. As a result, TruDiagnostic can offer the most accurate and comprehensive measure of biological age insights available.

The biological age test is available for purchase on TruDiagnostic's website: https://shop.trudiagnostic.com/products/truage-complete-epigenetic-collection .

Follow the brand's channels for ongoing epigenetic insights by following @TruDiagnosticOfficial on Instagram and @TruDiagnostic on Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.

About TruDiagnostic

TruDiagnostic is a leading health data company and CLIA-certified laboratory specializing in epigenetic testing and research. Home to the largest private DNA methylation database globally, TruDiagnostic partners with notable biotech developers, researchers, and academic institutions to transform the healthcare potential of epigenetic data into actionable applications. The company's TruAge biological aging tests offer the most in-depth results, helping individuals and healthcare providers make informed lifestyle and medical decisions based on insights found in the fluid epigenome.

For more information about TruDiagnostic and the TruAge test, please visit www.trudiagnostic.com .

