Treading on Trust: Costco and Discount Tire Roll Over the Competition in Both Customer Loyalty and Value

Market Force Information's latest study reveals where drivers turn when they need new tires and which retailers deliver the best customer experience. With input from over 1,100 respondents, the study highlights the top brands consumers trust for their tire needs, breaking down the market leaders and key factors that influence purchase decisions.

Consumer Insights:

Market Leader: Discount Tire dominated the market, with 33.8% of respondents selecting it as their go-to tire retailer. Big box competitors Walmart and Costco followed with 17.7% and 16.9% of visits, respectively.

Fragmented Market: Despite the strong showing by major chains, the tire market remains highly fragmented. While 46.1% of consumers chose a major chain for their purchases, 37% opted for local independent shops. Dealerships accounted for only 10.8% of visits, and online retailers came in last with just 6.1%.

Top Drivers of Visits: Three main factors drive tire purchases for consumers:

Convenient Location – Selected by 51.9% of respondents Competitive Pricing – Chosen by 48.6% of respondents Previous Positive Experience – Chosen by 47.9% of respondents

Customer Loyalty and Trust Leaders:

Customer Loyalty Index (CLI): Costco emerged as the winner, achieving the highest CLI score, closely followed by Discount Tire and Goodyear. The CLI measures a blend of overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend.

Trust Leader: Costco continued to shine as the most trusted brand, leading in this key metric.

Share of Wallet Leader: Discount Tire dominated in terms of future spending, with 86.1% of consumers planning to return to Discount Tire for their next ten tire purchases.

Overall Brand Performance: Costco took the crown for overall brand ranking, excelling across all consumer experience metrics. Despite offering competitive pricing, Walmart struggled in most areas, finishing last in overall satisfaction.

Challenges for Other Brands: Sam's Club faced the highest rate of customer-reported issues. This is particularly problematic for the brand, as 40.1% of consumers stated that a negative experience would prevent them from returning for future purchases.

Demographic Insights: The study, based on 1,123 respondents representing a broad spectrum of ages, vehicle types, and income levels, provides a comprehensive snapshot of how Americans select their tire retailers and what drives their decisions.

Costco: A Leader in Tire Retail Costco continues to win over consumers with its blend of competitive pricing, trustworthiness, and superior customer satisfaction. Known for its wholesale model and exceptional member services, Costco has become a top destination for drivers looking for reliable tire service and value.

