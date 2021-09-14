The Kellogg Sales Institute Launches Professional Certificate in Sales, in Partnership with Emeritus, Led by Award-Winning Professor Craig Wortmann

EVANSTON, Ill., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kellogg Sales Institute has launched the Professional Certificate in Sales to help new and experienced sales professionals and entrepreneurs learn exceptional sales techniques. Offered in partnership with Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality upskilling education accessible and affordable, and launching September 30, the five-month intensive was developed by the renowned author and industry expert, Kellogg Professor Craig Wortmann, based on his award-winning MBA course called "Entrepreneurial Selling™."

With more than 346,000 unique job postings for sales roles in the U.S., alone, there are a multitude of career opportunities for trained sales professionals. Designed by the Kellogg Sales Institute, a center dedicated to the art and science of sales, the program trains sales professionals, entrepreneurs, sales consultants, sales managers, and those kick-starting their sales careers with a deeper understanding of proven techniques that will drive results. The online program equips participants with a 50-tool personal sales toolkit to develop their personal brand and build the sales skill and discipline to be both magnetic and unstoppable in their careers.

The Professional Certificate in Sales is designed, developed, and delivered by Professor Craig Wortmann, Clinical Professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Kellogg and the Founder of the Kellogg Sales Institute. Professor Wortmann has helped global companies such as Google, Kraft, and Starbucks, transform their sales teams into high-performing sales cultures, winning an array of awards over the years.

The program combines world-class industry experts, research-based, field-tested content, and activation of sales tools that help participants build a signature selling approach and transforms their mindset to prioritize growth and progress in their lives. The faculty is supported by a line-up of renowned guest speakers on a wide range of topics critical for sales professionals. Guest experts include world-renowned faculty from Kellogg and Harvard on negotiations and sales, one of the winningest coaches of all time in collegiate sports, the founder and former CEO of Walmart.com, best-selling authors, an NFL Super Bowl champion football player, and many others.

"The Kellogg Professional Certificate in Sales Program transforms participants into exceptional sellers, leaders, and communicators, from learning negotiation strategies and storytelling to cultivating powerful networking skills and developing a personal brand," said Professor Craig Wortmann. "These are skills and disciplines that will help professionals drive immediate results and thrive in their careers."

The five-month program is comprised of 18 comprehensive modules, delivered via interactive online classes, led by Professor Wortmann, and live teaching sessions, application exercises, peer discussions and case studies, and a capstone project. The program offers participants a chance to specialize in one of three high-growth sales fields—Entrepreneurial Selling, Selling Healthcare or Selling Technology. Participants design specialization-specific tools under the guidance of industry experts to become exceptional entrepreneurs, healthcare sales professionals, or technology sales professionals.

"Those who enroll in the Professional Certificate in Sales Program will learn from an individual who is at the top of his field," said Erin Rosenblatt, Director, Professional Certificates at Emeritus. "Professor Wortmann delivers not only premier training and academic tools, as founder and academic director of the Kellogg Sales Institute, but brings robust sales experience through his work with blue-chip brands all over the globe. This course is a must for any individual seeking to upskill in a proficiency that is highly coveted in today's workforce -- sales."

The Professional Certificate in Sales program starting on September 30 is priced at USD 6,500, including teaching fees, academic materials, and access to online coursework. The program is open now for enrollment through Emeritus. To learn more, visit the program page.

About Kellogg Sales Institute

The Kellogg Sales Institute was formed in 2017 by Professor Craig Wortmann with a charter to extend the Kellogg School of Management's established world-class reputation into the study of selling and develop the best sales leaders and talent anywhere in the world. The Kellogg Sales Institute strives to create and teach programs that activate high-impact sales habits through immersive and bespoke experiences. The purpose of these programs is to develop magnetic and unstoppable salespeople who can drive predictably high growth for their organizations.

About Kellogg Executive Education

Kellogg Executive Education empowers business leaders to foster growth in themselves, their teams and their organizations. Our renowned faculty, consisting of the world's best researchers, educators, and practitioners, provide practical insight that participants can apply as soon as they return to work. Providing a collaborative, immersive environment for our executive development programs, we serve a variety of businesses and executives from a myriad of industries and geographies.



About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 50 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art Technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches educates more has educated more than 250,000 individuals across 80+ countries. Founded in 2015, Emeritus, part of Eruditus Group, has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by Accel, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, and Bertelsmann.

