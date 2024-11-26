The Kennedy Family Honors Ethel Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery

News provided by

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

Nov 26, 2024, 16:55 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the family of Ethel Kennedy gathered at Arlington National Cemetery to honor and celebrate the extraordinary life of their matriarch. Surrounded by loved ones, Mrs. Kennedy was laid to rest alongside her husband, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, in a solemn ceremony that reflected her profound legacy of faith, compassion, and dedication to public service.

Continue Reading
ARLINGTON — NOV 25: Members of the Kennedy family gather to see Ethel Kennedy, wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy buried next to him at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, November 25, 2024. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Pool).
ARLINGTON — NOV 25: Members of the Kennedy family gather to see Ethel Kennedy, wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy buried next to him at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, November 25, 2024. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Pool).

Mrs. Kennedy, who passed away at the age of 96, was a beloved figure who left an indelible mark on her family and the world. As the mother of 11 children, grandmother to dozens, and a fierce advocate for social justice, she inspired generations with her tireless work for human rights and her unwavering belief in the power of community. She founded Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights in 1968.

A moving video released by the Kennedy family today captures intimate moments from the gathering, showing family members united in remembrance and gratitude. In the video, members of the family share reflections on Mrs. Kennedy's lifelong commitment to carrying forward the ideals of equality and compassion.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this time," the Kennedy family said in a statement yesterday. "Today, we come together to honor her extraordinary life and the enduring legacy she leaves behind. Her example will continue to guide and inspire us."

As Mrs. Kennedy is laid to rest, the Kennedy family invites those who knew and admired her to reflect on her remarkable life and to honor her memory through acts of kindness and service.

About Ethel Kennedy
Ethel Skakel Kennedy (1928–2024) was a trailblazing advocate for social justice and the wife of Senator Robert F. Kennedy. Known for her enduring commitment to human rights and her devotion to family, she played a pivotal role in advancing causes related to civil rights, poverty, and education.

SOURCE Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Announces 2024 Book and Journalism Award Winners

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Announces 2024 Book and Journalism Award Winners

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights today announced the winners of its 2024 RFK Book and Journalism Awards during a virtual ceremony with remarks by...
ROBERT F. KENNEDY HUMAN RIGHTS NAMES 2024 RIPPLE OF HOPE AWARD LAUREATES

ROBERT F. KENNEDY HUMAN RIGHTS NAMES 2024 RIPPLE OF HOPE AWARD LAUREATES

Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, today announced the winners of the 2024 Ripple of Hope Awards: Lin-Manuel Miranda,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Obituaries

Obituaries

Not For Profit

Not For Profit

Advocacy Group Opinion

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics