The Kersheh Group Partners with John Deere to Launch Sleepwear & Loungewear Collection

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Kersheh Group, a North American leader in sleepwear and loungewear, announces an exciting collaboration with the iconic John Deere brand. Launching in June 2025, the collection will feature sleepwear, loungewear and underwear for men, women, and children, as well as family sleep sets.

"We are thrilled to partner with John Deere, a heritage brand known for quality and trust," said Sam Kersheh, CEO of The Kersheh Group. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to offering high-value products to our retail partners."

"For the active, hard-working farmers, construction workers, maintenance crews and weekend warriors who bring our brand to life, downtime is sacred. John Deere's partnership with Kersheh is focused on delivering quality products to the most comfortable part of our customer's day," said Kellye Haskin, Licensing Category Manager at John Deere.

A GROWING MARKET

The partnership between The Kersheh Group and John Deere comes at a time when the sleepwear and loungewear market continue to expand, driven by consumer demand for comfort and style. This collection will tap into these trends, offering modern, everyday pieces that promote well-being and relaxation. The US sleepwear market was valued at $10.3B in 2023 (Circana), and the North American sleepwear market is projected to see CAGR of 8.6% (Bonafide Research) through 2031.

ABOUT THE KERSHEH GROUP

With over 45 years of experience, the family owned Kersheh Group is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices around the globe. The company partners with leading retailers across North America, consistently delivering quality apparel through successful collaborations with iconic brands. To learn more or explore retail opportunities, please contact Sam Kersheh at [email protected] .

ABOUT JOHN DEERE

Deere & Company is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial. For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/ .

INFORMATION

