The Key Ingredient of Bizz Energy's SuperTurk Blend

Bizz Energy

24 May, 2023, 08:38 ET

The Energy Drink's Proprietary Blend Features an Innovative Form of Soluble Turkesterone

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many different kinds of energy drinks on the market. Each one uses different formulas to jumpstart the brain and raise energy levels. But none of the energy boosters currently available manage to improve endurance, performance, and focus in the same way as Bizz Energy.

"I created Bizz Energy because I wanted a comprehensive energy solution," explains brand founder Gavin Jacono, "I was tired of going to different drinks for different energy solutions. And besides, all of them had nasty ingredients I didn't ever want to put into my body."

In response, Jacono and his team developed Bizz Energy's line of energy drinks. Each formulation is calorie-free and doesn't use artificial sweeteners, sugar, or high fructose corn syrup.

The real magic, though, comes from the brand's unique SuperTurk® Blend. "Turkesterone is a natural, plant-based steroid hormone called an ecdysteroid," Jacono explains, "This helps to stimulate physical and mental energy, and it's been a go-to for a lot of gym and fitness fans for a while now. The only problem is, Turkesterone is a solid that doesn't mix into a drink easily."

Jacono's team tackled this hurdle by experimenting with different ways to create a water-soluble form of Turkesterone that didn't compromise the steroid's natural energy-boosting elements. Eventually, they found a solution and blended this new soluble Turkesterone with Creatine, L-Carnitine, L-Theanine, L-Citrulline, and Essential Amino Acids to create the company's SuperTurk® Blend. Niacin and Biotin were also added into the mix to support an active metabolism. This one-of-a-kind combination of ingredients created an innovative energy drink formula with a uniquely clean, potently powerful pick-me-up.

"The SuperTurk® blend is the perfect way to boost your endurance, amp up your performance, and sharpen your brain," Jacono declares, "It can help you tackle any task you face throughout the day."

About Bizz Energy 
Bizz Energy was founded by Gavin Jacono. The fitness and nutrition fanatic hails from New York City and is obsessed with boxing, weightlifting, and soccer. As an aspiring 17-year-old entrepreneur, Jacono launched Bizz Energy as a way to create the ultimate energy drink he had always searched for to fuel his athletic pursuits. The Bizz Energy formula taps into a unique form of soluble Turkesterone and is delicious, clean, and effective. Learn more at bizzenergy.com.

