The Kids' Cancer Project boosts recurring giving over 19 percent with SAS

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 helps transform static donor information into dynamic data-driven insight

CARY, N.C., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 30 years, The Kids' Cancer Project has worked to improve outcomes for children with cancer by funding groundbreaking research in Australia. Since the charity's founding, survival rates for childhood cancer have risen from 55% to 87%, a testament to decades of scientific advancement and the generosity of donors who power the organization's mission. Because The Kids' Cancer Project is funded entirely through donations, understanding how, when and why supporters choose to give is critical. To strengthen donor engagement and ensure every contribution makes the greatest possible impact, the organization turned to SAS Customer Intelligence 360.

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 helps Kids' Cancer Project execute campaigns faster and more effectively Post this Kids’ Cancer Project uses SAS to help strengthen donor engagement that helps fund scientific advances in cancer treatment.

Using SAS Customer Intelligence 360, the data and analytics team at The Kids' Cancer Project was able to transform the ways donor information was collected, prepared, analyzed and presented, moving from static records to a dynamic, data-driven understanding of each donor. This enabled behavioral insights that show how supporters interact, navigate and respond across traditional and digital platforms – from the website and microsites to social media channels.

Since partnering with SAS the Kids' Cancer Project has seen a:

19.9% increase in regular giving from FY21 to FY25.

21.4% growth in childhood cancer research over the last two years.

5% increase in gross profit margin from fundraising activities.

"SAS Customer Intelligence 360 provides real-time visibility, allowing us to see where supporters arrive, how they navigate across our channels, when and where they choose to donate, as well as where they drop off," said Henry Yuen, Head of Technology and Data. "We now have a unified view of the donor journey, allowing for more timely and personalized engagement."

The Kids' Cancer Project's data-driven strategy ensures every interaction, every donation and every effort makes a measurable difference. It's what empowers the organization to fund smarter, faster and more compassionate research – leading to more effective, less harmful treatments that give children the best possible chance not just to survive but thrive.

"When you truly understand each supporter, you can serve them better," said Tim Charlesworth, Customer Intelligence Specialist at SAS. "SAS Customer Intelligence 360 helps unify data to reveal behavior in real time to deliver timely, respectful journeys that increase loyalty and revenue."

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