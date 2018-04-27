The Kiely Family of Companies Participates in Volunteer Day at Boy Scouts of America Quail Hill Scout Reservation

LONG BRANCH, N.J., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Team members of the Kiely Family of Companies participated in a volunteer day on April 14, 2018, benefiting the Boy Scouts of America at the Quail Hill Scout Reservation camp grounds in Manalapan, New Jersey.

The group effort provided the largest number of Kiely team members volunteering in a single day, adding up to over 216 volunteer hours. Corporate and field team members of the Kiely Family of Companies assisted in clearing and cleaning campgrounds to ready the facility for campers. The work completed during the volunteer day was equivalent to two months of work for the Boy Scouts staff.

This volunteer was one of many that the Kiely Family of Companies will be assisting the Boy Scouts of America with. Throughout the remainder of the year, the team will also be installing a water service for a bathroom, updating propane-fueled buildings to natural gas, creating a stone road to assist in safe travel to the camp's pond, and installing solar lighting along a walking path to their campfire area.

"We encourage our team members to be community helpers, so providing opportunities such as volunteer days are always successful," says John M. Kiely, President of the Kiely Family of Companies. "As a leader in the design-build space of utility construction and water resources, partnering with the Boy Scouts on these projects is a natural fit for us. We can provide the expertise needed to enhance their campgrounds and make it a safer, more efficient space for our community. It's great to know we are helping thousands of families create lasting memories in Quail Hill Scout Reservation."

In addition to the other Boy Scouts of America projects that are scheduled for completion in 2018, the Kiely Family of Companies will continue to uphold their core values by working on a number of other volunteer opportunities throughout the year.

About the Kiely Family of Companies

The Kiely Family of Companies established in 1952 specializes in design – build. Its three business units Civil, Development and Equipment serve the engineering, construction, real estate and manufacturing industries. As an ENR 600 company, heavily concentrated in the Northeast, the Kiely Family of Companies employs more than 1,000 team members throughout the United States and abroad.

For more information about the Kiely Family of Companies, please visit kielybuilds.com or contact James M. Pagano at (732) 222-4400.

Contact:

James M. Pagano, Sr. Vice President of

Business Development and Marketing

Kiely Family of Companies

194090@email4pr.com

732 222 4400

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-kiely-family-of-companies-participates-in-volunteer-day-at-boy-scouts-of-america-quail-hill-scout-reservation-300637541.html

SOURCE Kiely Family of Companies