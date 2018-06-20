The King of New York Returns Again as 'Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!' Hits U.S. Cinemas on July 26 and 28 Only for Special Summer Encore

DENVER, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to popular demand and record-breaking cinematic screenings in 2017, "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!" makes its way back to the big screen for a two-day summer encore event. Captured live at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in September 2016, the event features Jeremy Jordan, who currently stars in the television series "Supergirl," reprising his role as Jack Kelly. In addition to the feature content, audiences will enjoy behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and creators.

Fathom Events and Disney Theatrical Productions bring "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!" to more than 600 select movie theaters on Thursday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 12:55 p.m. (all local times). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Joining Jordan are original Broadway cast members Kara Lindsay as Katherine, Ben Fankhauser as Davey and Andrew Keenan-Bolger as Crutchie, and NEWSIES North American Tour stars Steve Blanchard as Joseph Pulitzer, Aisha de Haas as Medda Larkin, and Ethan Steiner as Les.

Since the original Broadway production and its North American Tour, Disney Theatrical Productions has been committed to bring live theatre to audiences across the country. To date, there have been nearly 500 licensed productions of Newsies with 34,150 theatre professionals and students who have engaged with the title.

"After immense success with our previous screenings, we are thrilled to bring the 'newsies' back to cinema audiences nationwide," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "'Fansies of all ages will love seeing this fun musical up on the big screen with its memorable soundtrack, incredible cast and unforgettable story."

"We are thrilled that Newsies is returning to cinemas," said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions. "With theatres and schools across the country now producing their own version of the title, so many young theatre-makers have become part of our growing Newsies family. The Fathom re-release is a chance for them to come together with fans of the show to see the spectacular original Broadway cast and celebrate their own connection to this beloved musical."

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged 'newsies,' who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what's right.

NEWSIES, the new American musical, features a Tony Award-winning score with music by eight-time Academy Award®-winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, a book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions. NEWSIES is directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, who won a 2012 Tony Award for his work on the show. The entire creative team was reunited to bring the break-out smash musical to audiences across North America. For artwork/photos related to "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!," visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and popular anime franchises like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 917 locations and 1,440 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About Disney Theatrical Productions

Disney Theatrical Productions operates under the direction of Thomas Schumacher and is among the world's most successful commercial theatre enterprises, bringing live entertainment events to a global annual audience of more than 19 million people in more than 50 countries. Under the Disney Theatrical Productions banner, the group produces and licenses Broadway musicals around the world, including Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida, TARZAN®, Mary Poppins, a co-production with Cameron Mackintosh, The Little Mermaid, Peter and the Starcatcher, Newsies, and Aladdin. Frozen, based on the Academy Award®-winning film, is slated to open on Broadway in 2018. Other successful stage musical ventures have included the Olivier-nominated London hit Shakespeare in Love, stage productions of Disney's High School Musical, Der Glöckner Von Notre Dame in Berlin, and King David in concert. DTP has collaborated with the country's leading regional theatres to develop new stage titles including The Jungle Book and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

