The Kroger Family of Companies Hosting Spring Hiring Event on April 30 to Fill 23,000 Roles

"After our successful fall hiring event, we are eager to once again open our doors - virtually and in-person - to welcome new members to our our organization," said Tim Massa, Kroger senior vice president and chief people officer. "Hosting a hybrid event allows us to reach and interact with more candidates in the way that works best for them while also showing them the many fresh, uplifting career opportunities available across our company."

The Kroger Family of Companies offers resources, benefits, and training , to support and develop associates and make their lives easier including:

Wages & Benefits : The Kroger Family of Companies provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare, and retirement. Kroger has invested an incremental $1.2 billion in associate hourly wages and training over the last four years, including more than $450 million in 2021. This investment in wages has boosted its average hourly wage to $17 and when coupled with benefits, average total compensation is more than $22 an hour.

Hiring Event Details

The Kroger Family of Companies welcomes individuals who are looking for a career with purpose. Available opportunities include store leaders, customer service managers, fulfillment center associates, e-commerce specialists, digital marketing managers, software engineers, data architects, delivery drivers, warehouse workers, machine operators, category and procurement managers, financial analysts, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, project managers, and administrative supporters. To preview all available roles and register for the hiring event, visit thekrogerco.com/careers/spring-hiring-event .

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site .

