The Kryder Law Group, LLC Highlights Alarming Trend in Medical Malpractice Payouts in Illinois

News provided by

The Kryder Law Group, LLC

12 Oct, 2023, 15:11 ET

Half of Medical Malpractice Payouts in Illinois in the Past Ten Years Can Be Attributed to These Four Common Medical Errors

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kryder Law Group, LLC, a personal injury and medical malpractice law firm, has uncovered alarming statistics from the National Practitioner Data Bank (NPDB) regarding medical malpractice payouts in Illinois.

Analyzing data over a ten-year period from 2013 to 2022, the firm found that about 50% of medical malpractice payments in Illinois, almost 1,400 cases, were made because of a failure to correctly execute a medical procedure, the failure to diagnose a disease or condition, improper management of a patient, or a delay in diagnosis.

They also noted that the highest medical malpractice payouts in Illinois ranged from ~$5.2 million to ~$22.5 million with just 23 cases accounting for about $250 million in medical negligence payouts.

The 10 most common types of medical malpractice that resulted in a payment in Illinois include: Improper Performance, Failure to Diagnose, Improper Management, Delay in Diagnosis, Failure to Treat, Failure to Monitor, Failure to Recognize a Complication, Improper Technique, Delay in Treatment, and Wrong or Misdiagnosis.

"These numbers highlight the need for patients to understand their rights and seek legal advice when things go wrong," said Andrew S. Kryder, founding partner at The Kryder Law Group, LLC.

Publication: What Types of Cases Get the Largest Medical Malpractice Settlements and Awards?

About The Kryder Law Group, LLC:

The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers is a personal injury law firm based in Chicago, IL, that represents seriously injured victims of medical malpractice, motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, and more. The firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights of those who have been harmed due to negligence, championing their cause and ensuring that they receive the compensation that they are rightfully entitled to.

Contact:
Andrew A. Kryder, Esq.
The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers
***@kryderlaw.com

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE The Kryder Law Group, LLC

