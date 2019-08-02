The Kunlun Jing An and Juss Event Announce Strategic Partnership

As part of this partnership, The Kunlun Jing An will provide accommodation for the international sporting community, including players, coaches, officials, sponsors, and dignitaries. It will also provide catering services with an emphasis on quality and hygiene standards for the guests at each respective venue.

"As the former Hilton Shanghai, our team has had the honor of being the official sponsor and partner of these three events for more than a decade now," said Gerd Knaust, General Manager of The Kunlun Jing An. "We are very proud to extend this partnership with Juss Event even further. These top sporting events in Shanghai are ideal occasions for us to showcase our commitment and unparalleled experience in delivering outstanding service. All of us are very much looking forward to doing our very best for the coming events."

About Kunlun

A provider of sophisticated spaces and facilities crafted for today's astute travelers who expect the best experiences imaginable and nothing less.

A creator of epicure restaurants serving authentic cuisines for modern connoisseurs. Enjoy moments of unique, unpretentious and passionate hospitality by The Kunlun…

About Jin Jiang Premier Hotel Management Company, Limited

Shanghai Jin Jiang Premier Hotels is established by Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotel Development Company Ltd. Jin Jiang Premier Hotels manages high-end hotels which capture the quintessence of Chinese culture offering a unique stay experience. Our mission is to become the leader of China's high-end hotel management companies.

