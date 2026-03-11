The Kyra Company to Launch Smart CEOs™ Accelerator Program with March 13 Kickoff Event at Charlotte Works

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supported by JPMorganChase and delivered in strategic partnership with organizations like Charlotte Works, White Label Management Group, Community Reinvestment Fund, USA and others, The Kyra Company will launch its Smart CEOs™ Accelerator Program: The Capacity Builder with an in-person kickoff event from noon to 3 p.m. CDT on Friday, March 13 at Charlotte Works, located at 8601 McAlpine Park Dr., Charlotte, NC 28211. The kickoff event marks the official start of the accelerator and is open to business owners and entrepreneurs interested in learning more about the program designed to help growth-stage companies scale with intention and strategic clarity.

"The Smart CEOs Accelerator is a truly lifechanging experience for business owners who are ready to think bigger about what's possible for their companies," said Kyra Hardwick, founder and CEO of The Kyra Company. "Our kickoff event marks the beginning of a transformational journey—one that empowers entrepreneurs to lead with vision, build sustainable capacity and step confidently into the next level of growth for their businesses."

Designed for accepted members of the 2026 Smart CEOs™ Accelerator cohort, the event also serves as an open invitation to Charlotte's small business ecosystem to engage with them. Entrepreneurs who attend will hear directly from business owners already accepted into the cohort, gaining insight into why they chose to participate and what they hope to achieve through the program. The event creates space for ecosystem partners to meet the cohort, learn their goals firsthand and share relevant resources, tools and solutions to support their growth. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with fellow cohort members, engage with program partners and explore how the Smart CEOs™ Accelerator can support their next stage of success.

"We're proud to partner with The Kyra Company to support the Smart CEOs Accelerator Program and strengthen the small business ecosystem in our region," said Andrew Davila, senior business engagement manager, Charlotte Works. "This partnership aligns with our mission to connect local business leaders with the resources, networks and opportunities they need to grow and create lasting economic impact in the Charlotte community."

Running from Friday, March 13 through Thursday, May 28, the hybrid accelerator blends virtual learning with in-person engagement, offering participants access to CEO coaching, growth measurement tools, marketing strategies and community-based networking resources. Applications for the 2026 event opened on Monday, January 26 and will close on Monday, March 9.

"At White Label Management Group, we believe capacity building is essential for sustainable business growth," said Reginald Bean, founder and managing director, White Label Management Group. "Partnering with The Kyra Company on this accelerator allows us to connect with entrepreneurs who are serious about scaling their operations and strengthening their long-term business strategy."

The Smart CEOs™ Accelerator Program: The Capacity Builder is part of the Smart CEOs™ Program under the umbrella of The Kyra Company, which provides leadership development solutions for corporations and nonprofits alike. The program joins a portfolio of offerings dedicated to cultivating impactful business leaders, including Smart Training & Development, Smart Talk Roundtables, Smart CEO™ Summit, the Smart Talk Podcast and Imagine Excellence, Inc.

For more information about the Smart CEOs™ Accelerator Program and application details, please visit tkcsmartceos.com.

About Smart CEOs

At Smart CEOs, our mission is to empower Smart CEOs and aspiring leaders by providing them with the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed. We achieve this through a comprehensive ecosystem that includes accelerators, digital courses, roundtable discussions, summits, and podcasts. Our approach fosters growth and development by emphasizing our core values of collaboration, continuous learning, strategic decision-making, and community support.

About The Kyra Company

Founded in 2015 by Kyra Hardwick, The Kyra Company, LLC, is an operations and business development-focused consulting firm. The Kyra Company offers organizations, both corporate and non-profits, with a refreshing perspective on leadership. Using TKC's strategic methods designed specifically for an organization's culture and objectives, they grow successful teams, engage team members and implement strategic solutions to strengthen the organizations they work with. The Kyra Company is certified at the state, corporate, and government level as a woman-owned/minority business enterprise. https://www.thekyracompany.com/

