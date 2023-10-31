The Lacek Group Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation and Collaboration

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lacek Group, an Ogilvy company and national leader in loyalty, experience and customer-engagement marketing, proudly celebrates its 30th year in business in 2023.

"We're immensely proud of the work we've done, the relationships we've built, and the reputation we've created over the past 30 years," said Bill Baker, CEO. "Looking ahead, our focus on innovation, creativity, and results for our clients, colleagues, and community will continue to set The Lacek Group apart as the leading experts in the art and algorithms of customer brand devotion."

In addition to driving brand devotion through best-in-class strategy fueled by data and analytics, as well as award-winning creative, The Lacek Group pioneered an array of industry-first innovations. For Marriott (previously Starwood Preferred Guest), The Lacek Group introduced both "No Blackout Dates," and "Cash and Points" options to offer loyalty members greater flexibility, and launched "Design Your Member Card," one of the first examples of personalized marketing at scale.

Innovations like these, and long-standing and collaborative client relationships are the hallmark of The Lacek Group's success. The agency retained all of its clients during the pandemic slowdown and continued to bring innovative programs to life for its longest-running clients, including Enterprise Holdings (27 years), Marriott (24 years), and Chase (18 years).

As an agency, The Lacek Group is committed to diversity, inclusion, and community, offering an annual scholarship to support BIPOC students studying marketing and related fields, and working with community engagement partners. Volunteering and in-kind donations support our current community engagement partner, Hammer & NER, in their mission to provide opportunities to live life to the fullest to people experiencing intellectual and other disabilities.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 30 years of driving brand devotion for our clients, bettering our communities, and supporting one another," said Baker.

About The Lacek Group
The Lacek Group is a Minneapolis-based data-driven loyalty, experience, and customer engagement agency that has been delivering personalization at scale for its world-class clients for 30 years. The Lacek Group is an Ogilvy company.

