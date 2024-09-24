The Lacek Group Champions "Infinite Personalization" in New White Paper

New AI tools and deeper data curation offer marketers the potential for limitless customization.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report, 70% of brands agree that AI adoption will bring personalization to new heights and build deeper, more meaningful connections with their audiences. But few brands have harnessed these new technology tools to achieve those outcomes, often due to a lack of understanding about what's involved.

What if marketers could create a highly personalized communications plan for every individual in a database? What if the personalization was reflected across more than just content, but also cadence, preferred channel, layout, offers, and more? Further, what if a marketing plan could adapt in real time to meet each customer's evolving preferences and needs? That's infinite personalization.

For decades, communications and marketing professionals labored through an intensive annual process to craft an organization's marketing plan. As mass-marketing capabilities evolved to allow for content tailored to unique audiences, brands have been relying on customer persona-led segmentation paired with small-scale content personalization. AI technology will drive this capability at scale, deeper data curation and sophisticated content adaptivity are vital to a new era of infinite personalization.

This white paper spotlights in-market examples and shares a four-step, AI-informed process aimed at leveling up brands' marketing efforts:

Use multiple data points to create customer insights to hone personalization efforts at scale

Enhance and enrich personalization with adaptive content that evolves to reflect customers' preferences

Individualize delivery cadence and frequency to drive the highest levels of engagement

Leverage split testing to the nth degree using A/B testing at the individual level

Download a copy of the full "Infinite Personalization: AI Makes It Possible" white paper and learn more about The Lacek Group at lacek.com.

About The Lacek Group

For more than 30 years, The Lacek Group has been perfecting the art and algorithms of brand devotion. We help world-class brands identify their highest-potential customers, engage them across channels throughout their lifecycles, personalize each relationship for optimal long-term results, and measure the true effectiveness of those efforts. The Lacek Group is an Ogilvy One company.

