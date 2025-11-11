The Lake Como EDITION Debuts on Italy's Most Iconic Shoreline, Bringing New-Era Luxury to the Legendary Destination

In partnership with Omnam Investment Group and Bain Capital, The Lake Como EDITION introduces the brand's signature minimalism and modern sensibility to a region long defined by classical grandeur.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Como, with its placid turquoise waters surrounded by towering, sharp-peaked mountains, has been one of the most dreamt-of destinations in the world for centuries. EDITION , part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio, Omnam Investment Group ("Omnam"), and private investment firm Bain Capital boldly reimagine this storied locale with the opening of The Lake Como EDITION – marking a radical departure from traditional Lake Como hospitality.

The property introduces elegant tastemakers and global travelers to a new vision of lakeside luxury that pairs culinary excellence with a groundbreaking wellness spa offering cutting-edge longevity and rejuvenation treatments. The striking interior spaces, brought to life through a collaboration between EDITION, design firm Neri&Hu, and architects De.Tales reflect this bold new chapter in Lake Como's legendary history.

Lake Como is the 21st hotel location in the brand's collection, which spans the world from Tokyo to London, New York, and Riviera Maya. EDITION arrives on the sought-after shores of Lake Como, with its signature talent for turning a hotel into a must-visit destination.

"This opening marks a new era in the EDITION story, where the timeless glamour of Lake Como converges with a new generation of luxury," says George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, EDITION. "Renowned for its elegance and cultural prestige, this iconic destination provides the perfect canvas for our most captivating chapter yet, a defining moment that reflects EDITION's continued evolution on the global stage. The Lake Como EDITION represents the next frontier for the brand, setting a new benchmark for contemporary luxury defined by individuality, sophistication, and a strong sense of place."

"The opening of The Lake Como EDITION marks a significant milestone for Omnam and Bain Capital, bringing our shared vision for transformative hospitality to one of the world's most breathtaking destinations," says David Zisser, CEO of Omnam. "Our goal has always been to create a sophisticated luxury experience that seamlessly blends with Lake Como's natural beauty while remaining welcoming to all. We are incredibly proud to see this vision come to life and to add this remarkable asset to our growing portfolio."

Location: A Contemporary Oasis on Lake Como

Along Lake Como's picture-perfect shoreline of majestic villas and Italian gardens, EDITION has revitalized a hotel first built in 1830 with a refined design. Situated on Lake Como's western coast in the town of Cadenabbia, the hotel faces the stunning promontory of Bellagio across sparkling waters, where Mediterranean flora meets snow-capped peaks. A formidable addition to the storied glitz of Lake Como, EDITION injects stylish new relevance to the classic Italian concept of villeggiatura — the tradition of extended leisurely stays in the countryside or by the water that has long been at the heart of Lake Como travel, drawing aristocrats, intellectuals, and celebrities to its shores for fresh air and a dose of natural splendor.

A scenic journey from Milan's world-renowned fashion and design scene, The Lake Como EDITION is poised to become the region's most compelling new gathering place for international tastemakers, local cultural innovators, and creative minds. While honoring Lake Como's heritage as a sought-after retreat, EDITION reimagines this legacy for today's modern traveler - offering spaces designed for both intimate connections and vibrant socializing, from sunrise wellness sessions to late-night entertainment. The property serves as both a serene escape and a dynamic destination where Milan's innovative energy meets Lake Como's timeless allure.

Design: A Modern Vision of Italian Luxury

The Lake Como EDITION returns a heritage hotel structure to its former glory with EDITION identity, galvanized by a progressive vision. The 19th-century palazzo, which first opened its doors as The London, retains its original heritage exterior palate of cream, butter, and clay, and maintains the original high vaulting of its interior lobby, with classical arches connecting the social spaces to create a sophisticated design language throughout. EDITION Creative Directors Kirstin Bailey and Paul Haslhofer, in partnership with Neri&Hu, have conjured a stately interpretation of contemporary design with marble-faced archways, terrazzo floors, and prodigious greenery blending the interiors with spectacular natural surroundings.

The Italian grandeur is invoked from the dramatic cantilevered teak wood entrance, surrounded by a lush vertical garden cascading with wisteria, clematis, and climbing roses. Inside, a white Palomba stone terrazzo floor and Palomba stone borders surround a sculptural marble staircase, an ode to famed Italian architect and designer Carlo Scarpa, whose sensual approach to materials has inspired the public spaces. A reflection pool and fountain mark the bank of polished brass elevators. From the entrance, generous communal spaces extend in both directions, beginning with the signature restaurant, by three-Michelin-star and green-star chef Mauro Colagreco, with its large jardin d'hiver terrace facing the lake. A rich rose-colored Dolomite plaster covers the walls, where tapestries and antique mirrors hang beside Modern-era artworks.

In the elevated ground floor's restaurant and bars, floor-to-ceiling glass walls overlook the lake. A walnut-paneled private meeting room and lounge offers the same Bellagio vista, while the upstairs terrace restaurant provides an immense patio with prime views, featuring all-day dining under pergola shade surrounded by Mediterranean herbs and citrus trees. Opposite the meeting room, the palatial Lobby Bar showcases a five-meter-high ceiling inlaid with modern geometric coffers, anchored by a monumental bar in celadon green Sekoyamarble. Hand-painted landscapes by Italian artist Costanza Alvarez De Castro surround the room in the existing plaster molding frames, portraying views of Lake Como's surroundings. A billiard table, a signature of all EDITION hotels, is complemented by a Steinway baby grand piano and a carved Palomba stone fireplace, emphasizing the timeless charm of the lounge.

These thoughtfully designed social spaces embody EDITION's insight into the needs of today's global travelers — how they connect, collaborate, and recharge. The flowing layout encourages both chance encounters and private moments, creating a sophisticated atmosphere where locals can effortlessly mix with international visitors.

Rooms: Sophisticated Serenity

For a serene space from which to contemplate the splendor of Lake Como, the hotel offers 148 rooms, including twenty-five suites, and two crown-jewel penthouses with nine guestrooms in the Villa Gina. Custom sophisticated furnishings include a bespoke walnut bed and headboard, set atop a hand-tufted rug of pale blue to recall the lake below, with a bespoke white Calacatta marble coffee table and curved sofa by Neri & Hu. Every room includes an archway and baseboards adorned with Calacatta Turquoise marble, with bathrooms of Calacatta Gold Stone marble accented by fluted glass doors in polished brass frames. All lakeside rooms feature the original restored French balconies.

Dining: A New Culinary Destination for Lake Como

From the Lobby Bar with waterfront seating for coffee or an aperitivo to the signature restaurants and bars, The Lake Como EDITION introduces multiple distinctive dining experiences under the direction of the acclaimed Italian-heritage chef, Mauro Colagreco. For his first-ever venture in Italy, the three-Michelin-starred Chef of Mirazur in Menton, France, brings his nature-first philosophy to four unique culinary concepts. Each venue offers a different iteration of his vision to explore his Italian heritage through a contemporary interpretation of traditional flavors.

The hotel's signature restaurant, Cetino, offers an elevated interpretation of contemporary gastronomy, where culinary artistry reveals the pure essence of each ingredient. Embracing a spirit of freedom that invites guests to mix and match dishes, Cetino celebrates conviviality and brings the dining room to life through a captivating service experience. Guided by Chef Colagreco's deep respect for natural textures and colors, the menu becomes a vibrant ode to the harmony between land and sea.

Renzo, the all-day dining destination with a panoramic terrace overlooking the lake, embodies the warmth of Italian hospitality. Inspired by Chef Colagreco's cherished family gatherings, the menu reinterprets time-honored recipes through a modern lens, crafted for lively dining and the joy of sharing.

By the pool, a fresh and inviting selection of seafood-driven dishes captures the essence of Mediterranean leisure, offering a relaxed experience for both local visitors and hotel guests.

At the heart of the property, the Lobby Bar, a hallmark of the EDITION brand, sets a sophisticated yet welcoming tone within its grand hall setting. Here, Riviera-inspired canapés crafted from the finest ingredients showcase the most exquisite delicacies and the region's most distinctive flavors. Guests are invited to gather, unwind, and savor the moment.

On the Lake: Pools, Promenades & a Private Dock

The hotel is set on a waterside promenade, part of the breathtaking Lake Como Greenway walking route that connects Cadenabbia to other picturesque villages like Tremezzo and Lenno. A private dock welcomes guests arriving by boat, and EDITION's own boat fleet offers scenic tours around the lake as well as transport to destinations all along the waterfront. Lake Como's ferry service also stops at a dock just outside the hotel, conveying guests to several lakeshore towns. Immediately in front of the hotel is EDITION's floating pool on the lake, dramatically surrounded by the expanse of Como's waters, featuring a restaurant and lounge bar on its dock, along with cabanas and lounge chairs for passing warm days in full relaxation.

Wellness: Pioneering New Frontiers

Lake Como has long been a favorite destination for the therapeutic benefits of its clean mountain air and serenity-inducing scenery. EDITION now brings a new level of wellness experiences to Lake Como, launching the second The Longevity SPA in Italy. The facility offers groundbreaking biohacking approaches for living a longer, healthier life, fulfilling the philosophy of The Longevity Suite Group – the pioneering leader in the longevity and wellness culture industry – to which it belongs.

The Longevity SPA at The Lake Como EDITION brings multidisciplinary expertise in life extension through a curative series of experiences that combine the latest in scientific anti-aging breakthroughs with vitalizing holistic practices and advanced beauty, rebalancing, and rejuvenation treatments. From Signature Rituals From The Blue Zones, designed to reconnect the body and mind, to Longevity Experiences which combine advanced technology with treatments to deliver rapid recovery and deep renewal, such as The Ultimate Biohacking – a regenerative treatment combining Dry Float Therapy, Near Infra-Red (NIR) technology, and Hydrogen Oxygen therapy, designed to support sleep, boost immunity, reduce inflammation and improve collagen production and elasticity.

Deep relaxation and indulgence are also on offer, with a capacious indoor thermal pool facing out towards Lake Como and soaring floor-to-ceiling windows bathing the interior with sun and stunning views alongside materials from nature like the wood-paneled walls and dark stone exterior. Sprawling terraces decked with loungers allow for unwinding with lake vistas, while the spa's rotunda holds a herbal sauna, Turkish bath, plunge pools, and seven treatment rooms.

The spa complex, connected to the main hotel building, also features an extensive gym with Technogym equipment and two meeting studios, perfect for retreats and brainstorming getaways, invigorated by the resplendent scenery and indulgent surroundings.

"The Lake Como EDITION represents a new chapter for this iconic destination, bridging the majesty of its historic setting with the vibrancy of current culture," says Anton Moore, General Manager, The Lake Como EDITION. "We've created a retreat that honors Lake Como's legacy while introducing fresh energy through innovative dining, pioneering wellness experiences, and spaces designed for both tranquil escape and dynamic social connection."

The Lake Como EDITION opened in preview this September and October, ahead of its highly anticipated grand opening in March 2026.

The Lake Como EDITION

Via Regina, 41, 22011 Cadenabbia CO, Italy

[email protected]

Hotel: +39 0344490588

Reservations: +39 0344490588

ABOUT EDITION HOTELS

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels that redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services, and amenities "all under one roof," each EDITION property is unique, reflecting the best cultural and social milieu of its location and time.

Each hotel, with its individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos, reflects the current spirit and zeitgeist of its location. Although all the hotels look completely different, the brand's unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about a mindset and how it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design, and details serve the experience rather than drive it.

For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy, and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service globally. EDITION currently operates 21 hotels in New York and Times Square, Miami Beach, West Hollywood, Tampa, Barcelona, Bodrum, London, Reykjavik, Madrid, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sanya China, Shanghai, Tokyo Toranomon, Singapore, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Mexico, a second in Tokyo Ginza, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Lake Como.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and Fresorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

ABOUT MAURO COLAGRECO

Mauro Colagreco is known for his passion for his craft and commitment to protecting the planet. Colagreco puts environmental concerns at the heart of his cuisine, championing the emergence of a circular gastronomy that respects the cycles of nature. In 2006, he founded Mirazur in Menton, France, in a 1930s modernist building with sweeping views of the Mediterranean Sea. Much more than his three-Michelin-star flagship restaurant, Mirazur is a Mediterranean estate and ecosystem with nature as its heart. In 2019, the restaurant was voted Best Restaurant in the World (No.1) by The World's 50 Best Restaurants, and in 2021, it was inaugurated into the awards' Best of the Best category. Mirazur was also the first restaurant to obtain Plastic Free certification in 2020 and the B Corp label in 2024. Nourished by journeys, discoveries, encounters and ambitions, Mauro Colagreco's cuisine is instinctive, generous and deeply respectful of the environment. Led to the pinnacle of his art by his audacity, vision and commitments, this eco-conscious chef, who knows neither borders nor boundaries, now runs +25 restaurants around the world (London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Palm Beach, Buenos Aires...).

Colagreco works every day to contribute, as best he can and within his means, to the environmental transition. Recognised by the French government for his services to the hospitality industry, he has been awarded the rank of Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur in the 2022 list of honours. A tireless advocate of raising the awareness of public authorities, gastronomy professionals and everyone else about the challenges facing humanity, in 2022 he became the first chef to be appointed by UNESCO as a Goodwill Ambassador for Biodiversity.

@maurocolagreco

ABOUT OMNAM

Founded in 2011 by David Zisser, Omnam ( omnamgroup.com ) is devoted to creating hotels married to their time and place. Through innovative hands-on design, construction, creative financing, disciplined project management and inspired programming, Omnam's portfolio prioritizes restoration, sustainability and community benefit. It is a global real estate development and investment firm with a diversified portfolio across international European cities and storied destinations, including Four Seasons Puglia , Baccarat Hotel Florence , the Edition Lake Como and the Kimpton POST in Rotterdam. Omnam has partnerships across Europe with best-in-class institutional partners who value its unique vision and ability to carefully and flawlessly transform buildings into timeless luxury assets.

ABOUT BAIN CAPITAL

Bain Capital is one of the world's leading private multi-asset alternative investment firms that creates lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. Since our founding in 1984, we've applied our insight and experience to organically expand into numerous asset classes including private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, real estate and other strategic areas of focus. The firm has offices on four continents, more than 1,750 employees and approximately $185 billion in assets under management.

ABOUT THE LONGEVITY SUITE

A pioneering leader in the longevity and wellness culture industry, The Longevity Suite is the Italian brand redefining the concept of wellness. With an innovative and scientific approach, it combines advanced technologies, cutting-edge protocols, and holistic practices to enhance quality of life and boost physical and mental energy. It integrates biohacking techniques such as controlled cold exposure, nutrition, regenerative medicine, and advanced aesthetics. With 36 locations across Italy, Switzerland, Spain, and Turkey, 27,000 active members, and strong ongoing international expansion, The Longevity Suite operates through various exclusive formats: The Longevity Suite City Clinics, The Longevity SPA in luxury hotels, and the revolutionary healthy dining concept The Longevity Kitchen. Thanks to strong investments in research and development and partnerships with exclusive brands in the hospitality sector, the group is redefining the concept of wellness and longevity, transforming them into a lifestyle choice and a 360-degree well-being experience.

