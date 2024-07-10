The Land Report Recognizes Billion-Dollar Sale of DAOU Vineyards as Deal of the Year

DALLAS, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sale of DAOU Vineyards by Daniel and Georges Daou to the Australian wine giant Treasury Wine Estates netted the brothers $900 million plus an earn-out of up to $100 million. The billion-dollar transaction, which included 400 acres of highly productive vineyards in California's coveted Paso Robles American Viticultural Area (AVA), took top honors as The Land Report Deal of the Year.

The landmark transaction was one of five honored by the Magazine of the American Landowner in its annual Deals of the Year issue, which also features America's Best Brokerages and Top Auction Houses.

Other Land Report Deals of the Year include the $121 million sale of 20,505 acres of Washington's Deep River Woods by Manulife Investment Management to The Conservation Fund and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, which was brokered by Sam Porter of LandVest; the sale of 14,142-acre Rana Creek Ranch in California's Carmel Valley by former Apple chairman Mike Markkula and his wife, Linda, to the Wildlands Conservancy, which was brokered by Pete Clark of Clark Company and Bill McDavid of Hall and Hall; and the sale of the largest contiguous ranch in Kansas to Land Report 100er Don Horton. Known as the P5 Ranch, the robust cattle operation was marketed by Adam Hann and Mitch Keeley of Whitetail Properties. More than 230 bidders vied for the Auction Deal of the Year, the Fall Line Capital Wisconsin Portfolio. The 103 farmland tracts totaling 7,428 acres sold for more than $46 million. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company oversaw the marketing and auction.

About The Land Report

Founded in 2007, The Land Report is an award-winning print publication and online platform focused on America's greatest resource – land. Each year, its researchers produce the Land Report 100, the gold standard of private landownership in the US.

