The Lash Lounge Redefines Guest Experience with Debut of "Purple Light" Service

Leading Eyelash Salon Franchise Launches LED/UV Lash Extension Service Nationwide

The Instant Light-Curing Technology Reduces Service Frequency and Enhances Retention

New Service Launch Sets a New Industry Standard; Offers New Revenue Driver for Franchisees

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lash Lounge, the premier eyelash salon franchise, is setting a new industry standard with the launch of "Purple Light," an innovative light-cured lash extension system designed to elevate the guest experience while improving operational efficiency for franchisees. As part of the beauty and wellness platform Head to Toe Brands, the premier eyelash salon franchise continues to raise the bar within the category through strategic innovations.

Purple Light service close-up

As the first national lash brand to adopt LED/UV technology at scale, The Lash Lounge is addressing long-standing challenges in the lash industry, including extended adhesive cure times and sensitivity to traditional application methods. Purple Light uses safe, controlled LED wavelengths to instantly cure lash adhesive, eliminating the traditional 8-24 hour cure period, requirement that guests wait 8-24 hours before getting their extensions wet, and delivering more durable, comfortable, and lasting results.

"The lash industry has been stagnant for too long, and the launch of Purple Light is a major step forward in how we serve our guests," said Noelle Peter, EVP of Education & Innovation at Head to Toe Brands. "This technology solves some of the biggest friction points in the lash experience—improving retention, reducing irritation concerns, eliminating wait time after service and reduces the frequency of visits needed to maintain results. It's setting a new standard for what modern lash services can be."

In addition to enhancing the guest experience, Purple Light provides meaningful operational benefits for salon operators. The instant-cure technology reduces service frequency, allowing for increased appointment capacity without compromising quality. Stronger retention and fewer sensitivity-related issues also support higher guest satisfaction, improved loyalty, and reduced service corrections, ultimately driving stronger salon performance. With guest safety always being a top priority, Purple Light is also categorized as the highest safety rating available, making it the only lash extension application LED/UV technology to have no photobiological hazard under normal conditions.

The decision to implement Purple Light was driven by both guest feedback and internal performance insights, which identified adhesive cure time and adhesive sensitivity as key areas for improvement within the service experience.

Purple Light is currently being piloted in select locations, with a broader rollout planned across The Lash Lounge system in the coming months, along with training and marketing support for franchisees.

The Lash Lounge currently has 129 locations across 31 states, with continued growth driven by its emphasis on luxury, customization, cleanliness, consistency, and a supportive franchise system. The brand's differentiated approach to eyelash services and commitment to both guest and team member experience has positioned it for continued expansion.

The Lash Lounge is part of Head to Toe Brands, a beauty and wellness franchise platform formed by global investment firm The Riverside Company to support and scale category-leading franchised brands. HTT includes The Lash Lounge, Frenchies Modern Nail Care, Bishops Cuts / Color, and Delta Crown Hair Extensions.

To learn more about The Lash Lounge, visit thelashlounge.com.

About The Lash Lounge

The Lash Lounge is a premier eyelash salon franchise, specializing in custom eyelash extensions, lash lifts, tinting, threading and more, with nearly 130 salons across the United States. Founded in 2006 by industry pioneer Anna Phillips, the company attracts top stylist talent, who complete the brand's proprietary training program to earn Lash Lounge certification. The curriculum centers around Phillips' exclusive lash design technique, developed with respect for the safety, artistry and craft of lashing, while honoring and elevating every guest's natural beauty. A luxurious and relaxing escape, The Lash Lounge simplifies beauty routines and helps guests face the world with confidence. For more information about The Lash Lounge and franchise opportunities, please visit franchise.thelashlounge.com.

About Head to Toe Brands

Head to Toe Brands was formed by global investment firm, The Riverside Company, to provide the knowledge, support and guidance to ignite the growth of franchised brands in the beauty and wellness industry. HTT includes the category leaders The Lash Lounge, Frenchies Modern Nail Care, Bishops Cuts / Color and Delta Crown Hair Extensions.

SOURCE The Lash Lounge