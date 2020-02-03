"The Last and Most Important Advice I Will Ever Give"

Dr. Hillman explains the cause of climate change and warns that elected government officials have no plans to do what is needed to stop climate change and protect the interest of young people and the future of the planet. Dr. Hillman advices on what must be done.

"It is the concentration of emissions from the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation that is heating the planet. The climate crisis will only be solved by stopping any emissions - reducing emission means we are still adding to their concentration," said Dr. Mayer Hillman.

Dr. Hillman points to the underlying problems being laws that allow corporations who are major emitters to continue with business as usual and the politicians who are financially supported by those corporations.

"Dr. Hillman's message is vital for all young people - this is our moment to take action to protect our planet because the people in charge have shown us that they won't do what is right for society, they don't care about us," said Julian Prolman, founder and president of the Ministry of Tomorrow and creative director of MOT Media who produced the video.

Dr. Hillman advises young people to "join the rebellion calling for immediate action- vote out all politicians who are not committed to stopping the factors causing climate change and vote in politicians who will determinedly stop fossil fuel use and commit themselves to suspending the destruction of forests."

Message from Dr. Hillman:

https://youtu.be/JW6BGoQrx6k

